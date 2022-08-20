ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Trees TS2 Review: Large Format, Autofocusing 10W Laser Engraver

The Two Trees TS2 is a fantastic choice for beginners and pros alike, but only if you need a large engraving area. It's well designed, easily built, and pairs well with LightBurn software. It's about as safe as can be, but the sheer size of the machine makes traditional enclosures tricky and really limits where you'll be able to use it.
