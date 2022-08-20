Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 6 Worst Apple Products of the 21st Century
Most people consider Apple one of the biggest success stories of this century. The sales numbers speak for themselves. Since 2007, Apple has sold a whopping 2 billion iPhones (and counting). But, not all of Apple's products have been successful. For every hit, there are bound to be a few misses along the way.
makeuseof.com
10 Samsung Galaxy Phone Settings You Should Always Change
Samsung Galaxy phones have gone through a lot of upgrades over time. One UI replacing Touchwiz was the major one, and since then, the Galaxy phone packs plenty of cool features for improving the smartphone experience. Your Galaxy smartphone is feature-packed, but sometimes you need to tweak a few settings...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Outlook Notifications Not Working on Windows
Microsoft Outlook, like any other email client, keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, if Outlook notifications stop working, you may miss important emails and alerts. Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this problem. So, let's get started and...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Customize the Screen Saver on Your Mac
Adding some personalization, such as a custom wallpaper or screen saver to your Mac, is a nice touch. Fortunately, it's very easy to set up a screen saver on your Mac, which is activated automatically during a period of inactivity. Below, we'll show you how to set up a screen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Manjaro vs. EndeavourOS: Comparing the Two Major Arch-Based Distros
Arch Linux is not a distro for the typical user; it’s common knowledge that Arch is one of the most challenging distros to install, especially if you don’t follow the proper procedures. Its rigid installation and tedious setup procedures haven’t deterred developers from creating alternate versions based on Arch Linux, though.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Might Stop Giving Its Windows Updates Weird Names
If catching up on the latest Windows update news leaves you confused with all the letters and numbers, rejoice; they may be on the way out. An eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted Microsoft referring to the Windows 11 22H2 update as the more palatable "Windows 11 2022 update," and it may be a sign of things to come.
makeuseof.com
Can Flashing the BIOS Make Your PC Safer?
The BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) is integral to many electronic devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. While you might not be familiar with its purpose, you may have nonetheless been prompted to flash or update your PC’s BIOS. System firmware (such as the BIOS) frequently receives updates from...
makeuseof.com
How to Make Thunderbird Look Like Webmail
Mozilla Thunderbird is a free and open-source alternative to Microsoft Outlook. But unfortunately, as a full-blown professional email application, the default interface is often too complicated for millions of users simply who want a personal, single-address email client with basic address book functionality. Thankfully, Thunderbird is highly customizable. A series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Reasons Why Siri Isn’t as Smart as Alexa
People were blown away when Apple first debuted Siri over a decade ago. Some thought Siri would usher in a hands-free future, whereas others thought Siri would have taken over the world by now. But Siri has managed to do neither. Instead, more than 10 years later, Siri isn't much smarter than it was back then.
makeuseof.com
How Often Should You Upgrade Your Laptop?
Nowadays, almost everyone has a laptop, whether for work or pleasure. While these devices are incredibly useful, they degrade with time, and eventually, the day comes when we need to upgrade our beloved laptops. But when, exactly, should you do this? How often should you be upgrading your laptop?. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Postman to Test an API
Application programming interfaces (APIs) play an essential role in software development. If you intend to develop an online application or website, you will either need to create an API, use an existing one, or both. An API takes a request from one software application to another, then returns to the...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Customize the Touch Keyboard on Windows 11
Although physical keyboards are still the power-typer and gamer's tool of choice on-screen keyboards can be useful when the physical keyboard stops working, or you are just too tired to press the keys. In Windows 11, you can enable touch and the on-screen keyboard in a slightly different way than...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best DJ Turntables
With so much focus on the digital side of DJing, it’s easy to forget that the basics are still essential. The fundamental source of great mixing starts with two turntables. Beat-matching, scratching, blending, and all the other skills required to call yourself a DJ begin there. Coupled with a vinyl comeback that is in full swing, DJ turntables are critical to anyone with aspirations of ruling the dancefloor.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn VSCode Into the Ultimate Markdown Editor
If you write for the web, you might want to look into Markdown. There are plenty of Markdown apps that cater to web writers. But free code editors like Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode) can be even more powerful. VSCode understands Markdown and has built-in tools for previewing it in...
makeuseof.com
What Is a CTF Loader, and How Do You Fix Its High CPU Usage?
Are you wondering why your system has slowed down to a crawl? Perhaps you should open the Windows Task Manager and check if it has something to do with a file named CTF Loader. Many users report that this file consumes a significant amount of CPU resources. If you noticed...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Open the Windows Tools in Windows 11
The Windows Administrative Tools is a collection of tools to better manage your Windows installation. It consists of some basic tools such as the Character Map, Quick Assists, and Control Panel, alongside some advanced tools, including Hyper-V Manager, Event Viewer, and Windows Defender Firewall with Advanced Security. With Windows 11,...
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why People Prefer iOS to Android
The iPhone is the world's most popular smartphone, and a big part of why so many people love it comes down to one thing: iOS. When Apple launched iOS, it pretty much invented the smartphone experience we know and love today. And although Android has a leg-up on it in some ways, iOS is full of incredible features you won't see anywhere else. That, mixed with getting updates and support for the long haul, makes iOS an easy choice for many.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Alternate Colors in Google Sheets
Using alternate colors in Google Sheets will make your spreadsheets look more professional and easier to read. Follow this guide to learn two easy ways to add alternate colors and some tips for picking the right colors. How to Add Alternating Colors From the Format Menu. This is the easiest...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Import From iPhone to Capture, Scan, and Sketch Images to Your Mac
Sharing from your iPhone to your Mac only takes a few steps. All you need to do is place them into iMessage or AirDrop, open them on your computer, and there they are. But if you've ever needed to send multiple documents at once, or you do this on a regular basis, you've probably wondered if there's a better way.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Game Stuttering on Windows 11
It's all fun playing games on your PC until the game stutters and crashes, leaving you both frustrated and confused. Users of Windows 11 have been experiencing similar problems, with most of the games installed on their computers stuttering without any obvious reason. Worry not, as in this guide we'll explore the potential causes of the problem and discuss troubleshooting methods you can use in the event you encounter it.
Comments / 0