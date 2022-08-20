Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans
Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History After Latest Pitching Appearance
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Schedule: Opening Day At Dodger Stadium Vs. Diamondbacks
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers begins with an Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. They were initially scheduled to do so this season, but changes brought about...
dodgerblue.com
Official 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Schedule And Results
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers schedule begins at Dodger Stadium with an Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 for the start of a four-game series. The Dodgers conclude the year with a seven-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants. The 2023 MLB...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
dodgerblue.com
Max Muncy: Contract Extension With Dodgers ‘Means Everything’
Although Max Muncy has not had an ideal 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers rewarded him with a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, which also includes a $10 million team option with incentives for 2024. Muncy’s previous deal included a team option for the 2023 season, but it is now...
Arte Moreno excites Angels fans with surprise announcement
One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine
In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
