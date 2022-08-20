Read full article on original website
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
MLive.com
Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
Meet the father and son team behind Ohio Fish Rescue in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — There's an animal rescue out there for just about everything that walks, slithers, scurries or flies. In Strongsville, there's a father and son team who rescue things that swim. Big Rich Price loves fish. We mean really, really, really loves fish. In the beginning, people gave...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything. Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere...
Akron officially expands designated outdoor drinking area
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In 2020, Akron officially implemented a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Now the area, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outdoors within the district, is expanding. On Tuesday,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
WKYC
Legendary drummer John Adams inducted into Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Fifty years to the day that he first brought his brass drum to Cleveland Municipal Stadium, John Adams is being celebrated with one of the Cleveland Guardians' highest honors. On Wednesday, the Guardians announced...
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
Lakewood is one of 12 cities to land nationwide tour of BROS-Mobile bringing a sneak peek of the BROS movie featuring an all-LGBTQ+ main cast
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated rom-com, BROS, is partnering with Studio West 117 to host the BROS-Mobile, a 44-seat mobile theater that’s touring the country to feature exclusive footage from the upcoming film on Wednesday night. The group responsible for the tour of BROS, which features...
Fundraiser for Cleveland officer paralyzed in crash
Fundraisers are being held to help a former Cleveland SWAT officer who was paralyzed two years ago while on duty.
Cleveland-born ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ actor dies at 97
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJW) — A Cleveland-born actor most famous for her role in “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died at age 97. Virginia Patton Moss, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey in the Frank Capra Christmas classic died Thursday, Aug. 18 of natural causes, a funeral home obituary confirmed.
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Actor who portrayed first version of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th' to meet fans in Medina, perform at Akron concert
MEDINA, Ohio — Halloween is still a few months away, but horror fans are getting an early taste of the spooky season as Northeast Ohio gets a visit from Ari Lehman, the actor who was the first to portray Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series. The meet-and-greet...
WKYC
Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
Northeast Ohio firefighters save injured woman on Alaska mountain
MENTOR, Ohio — Imagine being injured and isolated miles from help on a mountain in Alaska. That was reality for one Tennessee woman, until a couple Northeast Ohio firefighters on a backpacking trip walked by. It was the first day of a trip years in the making for four...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
WATCH LIVE | 'Justice for Jayland Walker' Day in Akron: Group to deliver petitions to city leaders with calls for change
AKRON, Ohio — As this weekend marks two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers, a group of people are planning to deliver petitions to city leadership that demand justice in the case. We are streaming their event live at the...
