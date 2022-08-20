ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thisiscleveland.com

Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron officially expands designated outdoor drinking area

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In 2020, Akron officially implemented a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Now the area, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outdoors within the district, is expanding. On Tuesday,...
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
WKYC

Lakewood is one of 12 cities to land nationwide tour of BROS-Mobile bringing a sneak peek of the BROS movie featuring an all-LGBTQ+ main cast

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated rom-com, BROS, is partnering with Studio West 117 to host the BROS-Mobile, a 44-seat mobile theater that’s touring the country to feature exclusive footage from the upcoming film on Wednesday night. The group responsible for the tour of BROS, which features...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE

