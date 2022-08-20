Death toll in Missouri house explosion rises to 3 after mother, young daughter die from injuries

The death toll in a Missouri house explosion this week has risen to three people after a woman and her 3-year-old daughter died.

Myranda Gale Golden, 22, died Friday from the injuries she sustained in a gas explosion Monday at her home in Wyatt, a small southern Missouri city, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office said in a statement .

Golden was the mother of a 3-year-old girl, who died from her injuries Thursday, the sheriff's office said .

Both Golden and her daughter had been hospitalized since Monday after Golden was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, about 130 miles southwest of Wyatt. The child was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

The child's father, Corey Coleman, 23, died immediately after the blast, authorities said.

Two of the girl's younger siblings, including one who is 6 months old, were also injured in the explosion, along with five other relatives. The surviving victims are in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

"Please pray for this family and everyone who was involved in this incident," Sheriff Britton Ferrell said in a statement. "This incident was beyond tragic and struck this community hard."

The garage of a neighboring home also caught fire, but no one inside was injured, Capt. Barry Morgan of the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators pointed to propane gas that leaked either from the gas cook stove or a gas water heater as the cause of the explosion. It was not immediately clear what the ignition source of the explosion was.

The incident was ruled an accident and "no foul play is suspected," the sheriff's office said.

There are less than 10 home explosions from gas leaks annually in Missouri, the office said . It warned residents to leave a building and call the utility company or emergency services if they smell the odor of gas or rotten eggs.

Earlier this month, three people died in a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana , that also damaged about 40 homes, leaving 11 uninhabitable.

