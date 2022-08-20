ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money

By Jack Anstine
 4 days ago
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Timothy Green, 59, has been charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Leslie Taylor, 57, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

At around 6:55 p.m. Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting and located Taylor, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Taylor died on the scene.

According to court documents, witnesses say they saw Green shoot Taylor. One witness told police that the argument started after an argument over money.

Green told police that Taylor had been following and harassing him for weeks, court documents say.

Green is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

