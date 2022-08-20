ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

The County Lens

By Christopher Inglese County Administrator
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329PeQ_0hOiSLYz00

Please allow me to introduce myself, my name is Christopher Inglese and it is an honor to serve as your Newberry County Administrator. My family, wife Asmae and baby Noah, arrived full-time to Newberry in January and it’s been full steam ahead at the county offices. We’re extremely grateful to Newberry County Council for the opportunity to serve this special place we now call home.

My plan is to provide regular updates on the people’s business. It’s a busy time in local government, and we have many challenges and opportunities that, together as a community, we can continue to successfully navigate. There’s no doubt that the pandemic presented new opportunities for government to rethink processes and procedures and streamline its activities. We had to quickly pivot to online meetings and live streaming meetings for the public’s benefit. As we emerge from the pandemic, technology has been at the forefront of county activities. The county is committed to continuing live streaming services for Newberry County Council meetings. Please go to YouTube.com and search for “Newberry County” to find our channel.

Newberry County values transparency and wants to ensure that information is accessible to all county residents. As such, the county is working with information technology professionals to re-think the structure, layout, and ease-of-use of the county website. An updated website is on target to be launched later this year. Already, residents can view council meetings in real-time, retrieve documents, and subscribe to the CODE RED Emergency Notification System. The county is also working to make it easier to access real estate records, including deeds and mortgage records. The public will be able to access these documents online and at their convenience.

As part of our efforts to modernize the human resources functions, the county has created an online job application. We have also adopted the QR code printed below to assist with recruitment efforts. Job seekers can use the QR Code to view available employment opportunities at the County. We’ve also adopted a recruitment slogan: “Dreams and Teams Together for Newberry County.”

The County is also updating the classification and compensation system. These compensation/classification studies provide organizations with the framework to hire and retain qualified employees. Furthermore, the study will assist the county with identifying paths for career progression, addressing recruitment and retention needs, and establishing minimum qualifications to facilitate recruitment of talent. We’re experiencing the same workplace recruitment challenges in government as the private sector. Therefore, this effort will help keep Newberry County a preferred employer in the community. We believe the county’s benefits and compensation package, along with a supportive work culture, makes Newberry among the best places to work in South Carolina!

The county is in the process of converting to paperless paycheck statements. A mobile self-service app will allow employees to receive alerts and immediately view their pay stubs. As a result, employees will have 24/7 access to their pay information. This instant access will reduce the use of paper and save staff time while empowering employees to have information they need available anytime. It’s exciting to see all of the ongoing technology improvements that enable us to deliver excellent customer service to the residents of Newberry.

In other good news, Newberry had the pleasure of hosting Spartan’s Sprint 5K and Super 10K at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods recently. The Super 10K consisted of more than six miles of terrain and 29 obstacles, while the Sprint 5K consisted of more than three miles of terrain and 20 obstacles. The weekend-long event brought approximately 6,200 participants from across the country, and runners were cheered on by more than 500 spectators. The event was an astounding success, and we look forward to hosting the Spartan Race for many years to come.

Thanks to Newberry County Council’s leadership, there is a newly appointed Newberry County Economic Development Strategic Planning Task Force. The Task Force is developing a strategic plan to focus on future countywide priorities. Strategic planning is the primary method by which the county plans and prioritizes its goals in a transparent and accountable manner. As part of the process, council is seeking input from county residents and community stakeholders. The remaining community input meeting dates are:

• August 22: Prosperity, The Depot, 115 Grace St., 5:30-7 p.m.

• August 23: Newberry, Community Hall, 1207 Caldwell St., 8-9:30 a.m.

• August 23: Pomaria, Town Hall, 138 Folk St., 5:30-7 p.m.

Economic Development has three significant projects in progress. First, we are nearing completion of the Daeyoung Electronics USA LLC (Daeyoung) project. Daeyoung is a Samsung supplier and its new $55 million facility will bring 220 new jobs to Newberry. Second, the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park has a roadway extension under construction. Once complete later this year, the new road will create 8-10 potential economic development sites. And third, through the hard work of Economic Development Director Rick Farmer, the county has secured $3.7 million dollars to extend Mawson’s Way Road and resurface the existing road.

There is so much to tell you about it is impossible to fit in this section. Therefore, I will return regularly with the permission of the editors, to tell you more about the people’s business. In the meantime, please be on the lookout for the county’s newsletter and upcoming social media posts to keep in touch with what is going on at your county government. If you would like to sign up for the upcoming newsletter, please email Saralyn at syarborough@newberrycounty.net. I am happy to hear from you anytime 803-944-5066 or cinglese@newberrycounty.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

A look back at Newberry Family Literacy programs

NEWBERRY — Newberry Family Literacy held a variety of programs this past year to develop responsible and productive lifelong learners. Here is a taste of what the organization offered; they hosted a “Families Grow Greater Grub Together” session during the month of April. Many topics were discussed including healthy food options, raising healthy eaters, tips for growing healthy plants (watering, types of soil, pest control, etc.), and the planting process.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Summer Fun Carnival at the Newberry County Library

NEWBERRY — Friday, August 5, was the conclusion of this year’s Library Summer Reading Program, to celebrate, there was a carnival at the library. Summer readers and rising 4K/kindergarteners were rewarded with carnival rides, a bounce house, Tin Can Kettle Corn popcorn, Pelican SnoBalls, games and activities based around First Steps’ School Readiness Skills. The carnival was put together by a Countdown to Kindergarten Community Partnership Grant from South Carolina First Steps.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
City
Pomaria, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
Newberry County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Newberry Observer

Back-to-School fun at PTC

NEWBERRY — On Friday, August 5, Newberry City Councilperson Jackie Holmes help organized the first ever Back-to-School Extravaganza, at Piedmont Technical College. “An event that was truly intended to bring the community together for the good of the children,” said Holmes. The event lasted the early part of...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lifelong learning at The Newberry Museum

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” – Henry Ford. As a volunteer at The Newberry Museum these past several months, I have conducted countless tours and a couple dozen lectures related to the current exhibit, “She Said…Yes!” I have talked and listened to people of all ages, from various backgrounds, from across the county, across the state and across the country. Hundreds of people, I daresay.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry College announces new VP for student affairs

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has selected Barry McClanahan to be the next vice president for student affairs, effective Aug. 30. McClanahan replaces Sandra Rouse, Ph.D., who recently accepted a similar position at Wofford College. Most recently, McClanahan was the chief student affairs officer at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He...
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
Newberry Observer

Fire on O’Neal Street

The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Traditional and year-round calendars discussed

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees met on July 25 to re-examine the appeal for a year-round 2023-2024 school calendar year. Mary Alex Kopp, a Newberry County resident and Newberry High School graduate, spoke to the board as they finalized their decision for a year-round school calendar. In her remarks, Kopp outlined the thrill of sending her child to a year-round school and preventing burnout from having breaks built into the year. Additionally, she highlighted possible benefits of year-round school, including food security for students, and decreased childcare costs in the summer months when students are home. Kopp noted that there is limited research on the long-term effects of implanting a year-round school; however, she said the Newberry County School District can potentially aid in providing that research to the public.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Newberry County Council
Newberry Observer

Union County defeats Newberry High on gridiron

NEWBERRY — Union County High School garnered 14 points from two Newberry High second half fumbles, as they spoiled the Bulldogs’ head coach, Cedric Jeter, debut Friday evening at home with a 30-14 defeat. Starting their second offensive possession of the year at their 41, Bulldog quarterback Bryce...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

All roads lead to Newberry

A phrase that I have heard many a time since moving to Newberry a little over two months ago, to start as the new director of the Newberry Museum, is “all roads lead to Newberry.”. At first, I chuckled and thought this was just a quirky local mannerism. But...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Taylor adds McDowell to men’s basketball staff

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department and Head Coach Jason Taylor announced the hiring of Tyrell McDowell as assistant men’s basketball coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’d like to thank Jason Taylor and Sean Johnson for this incredible opportunity. Looking forward to building relationships in the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
Newberry Observer

Hutchinson to lead Wolves cross country

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Jimmy Stephens, head track and field coach, announced the hiring of Scott Hutchinson as head cross country and assistant track and field coach for the upcoming 2022 season. “I can’t thank Coach Jimmy Stephens and athletic director Sean Johnson enough for...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

The love of God

God loves us so much, He left heaven and came to Earth. He was born in a manger, walked among men, preached and taught salvation. He took upon Himself the sin of the world. He was mistreated, beaten, and was hung on an old rugged cross so everyone could have salvation.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy