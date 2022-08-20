Read full article on original website
Park Record
Letters to the editor, Aug. 24-26: Think about opening door for litigious company
The article appearing in the August 20-23 edition of the Park Record discussing Park City considering new regulations regarding fractional ownership of single-family homes unfortunately omitted a significant development. I attended the August 16 Fractional Ownership Information Session arranged by the Park City Planning Department and am even referenced in...
Park Record
In Park City, it’s Miners Day
Labor Day is called Miners Day in Park City. The event, which takes place Monday, Sept. 5, includes a parade on Main Street, the Running of the Balls — a fundraiser for the Park City Rotary Club, which organizes Miners Day — and a revised version of the traditional mucking and drilling showcase.
Park Record
Record editorial: The other shoe, or in this case ski, drops at Park City Mountain Resort
It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort. Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.
yieldpro.com
Institutional Property Advisors completes Salt Lake City 55-plus senior housing community sale
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of The Ivy at Draper, a 277-unit, 55-plus active senior housing community in Draper, Utah. “Draper City’s prestigious location at the Point of the Mountain, in the south end of Salt Lake Valley and north end of...
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
Park Record
Park City Mountain Resort opts to limit lift ticket sales
Park City Mountain Resort on Monday announced the scheduled November opening date for the 2022-2023 season and outlined that paid parking isn’t the only major change coming this winter. PCMR and its parent company, Vail Resorts, will start limiting daily lift ticket sales every day beginning Friday, Nov. 18...
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
Park Record
Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Two worlds on either side of the ridgeline
I’ve always been infatuated with ridgelines. Riding a mountain crest gives you a panoramic look into different worlds at the same time. It’s a heavenly ride watching the sun break across the mountain peaks while peering down into a fairland world below. It was pitch black darkness as...
Park Record
A new chapter of The Park Record lies with the Park City Library
The Park City Library is now the physical home of the last 40 years of The Park Record. The newspaper’s staff on Wednesday moved nearly 80 bound volumes containing original print copies from 1977 to 2017 out of its offices at 1670 Bonanza Drive to the library, 1255 Park Ave.
bloomberglaw.com
Holland & Hart Poaches Six Salt Lake City Lawyers (Correct)
Regional, local firms feel heat from big new entrants in ‘Silicon Slopes’. Holland & Hart’s new hires to bolster work for high net worth clients. Holland & Hart expanded its private client and tax practices, adding a six-lawyer team in Salt Lake City, Utah, from local firm Kirton McConkie.
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
Park Record
Park City School District ceases construction on Kearns Boulevard campus
The Park City School District late last week ceased work on two construction projects on Kearns Boulevard, a decision that came nearly one month after a separate stop work order was issued at another academic building by Summit County officials. Utah State School Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Sydnee Dickson...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
Park Record
Park City police field report of an elk seen with plastic on antlers
An elk was seen in Park City last weekend with plastic on its antlers, the Park City Police Department said, an unusual sort of case in the community and one that illustrates the hazards human activity presents to wildlife. The police at just before 9 a.m. on Saturday received the...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
kjzz.com
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
Park Record
University of Utah president visits Park City
University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited Park City on Tuesday as part of a decade-old collegiate tradition to tour the entire state and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities. Randall toured the Uintah Basin and Summit County this week where he learned how rapid growth and development,...
digg.com
US Airports With The Highest Share Of Cancelled Flights In 2022, Ranked
East coast airports are way worse than West coast ones. NYC's LaGuardia airport had the highest percentage increase in cancellations this year (5.95 percent), which amounts to an estimated 50,000 cancelled flights. Hawaii's Kahului Airport had the lowest increase in rate of cancellation with a 0.93 percent bump. The Oakland...
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
