Park City, UT

Park Record

Letters to the editor, Aug. 24-26: Think about opening door for litigious company

The article appearing in the August 20-23 edition of the Park Record discussing Park City considering new regulations regarding fractional ownership of single-family homes unfortunately omitted a significant development. I attended the August 16 Fractional Ownership Information Session arranged by the Park City Planning Department and am even referenced in...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

In Park City, it’s Miners Day

Labor Day is called Miners Day in Park City. The event, which takes place Monday, Sept. 5, includes a parade on Main Street, the Running of the Balls — a fundraiser for the Park City Rotary Club, which organizes Miners Day — and a revised version of the traditional mucking and drilling showcase.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: The other shoe, or in this case ski, drops at Park City Mountain Resort

It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort. Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.
PARK CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mountain Resort opts to limit lift ticket sales

Park City Mountain Resort on Monday announced the scheduled November opening date for the 2022-2023 season and outlined that paid parking isn’t the only major change coming this winter. PCMR and its parent company, Vail Resorts, will start limiting daily lift ticket sales every day beginning Friday, Nov. 18...
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues

Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Two worlds on either side of the ridgeline

I’ve always been infatuated with ridgelines. Riding a mountain crest gives you a panoramic look into different worlds at the same time. It’s a heavenly ride watching the sun break across the mountain peaks while peering down into a fairland world below. It was pitch black darkness as...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Park Record

A new chapter of The Park Record lies with the Park City Library

The Park City Library is now the physical home of the last 40 years of The Park Record. The newspaper’s staff on Wednesday moved nearly 80 bound volumes containing original print copies from 1977 to 2017 out of its offices at 1670 Bonanza Drive to the library, 1255 Park Ave.
PARK CITY, UT
bloomberglaw.com

Holland & Hart Poaches Six Salt Lake City Lawyers (Correct)

Regional, local firms feel heat from big new entrants in ‘Silicon Slopes’. Holland & Hart’s new hires to bolster work for high net worth clients. Holland & Hart expanded its private client and tax practices, adding a six-lawyer team in Salt Lake City, Utah, from local firm Kirton McConkie.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City School District ceases construction on Kearns Boulevard campus

The Park City School District late last week ceased work on two construction projects on Kearns Boulevard, a decision that came nearly one month after a separate stop work order was issued at another academic building by Summit County officials. Utah State School Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Sydnee Dickson...
PARK CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

University of Utah president visits Park City

University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited Park City on Tuesday as part of a decade-old collegiate tradition to tour the entire state and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities. Randall toured the Uintah Basin and Summit County this week where he learned how rapid growth and development,...
PARK CITY, UT
digg.com

US Airports With The Highest Share Of Cancelled Flights In 2022, Ranked

East coast airports are way worse than West coast ones. NYC's LaGuardia airport had the highest percentage increase in cancellations this year (5.95 percent), which amounts to an estimated 50,000 cancelled flights. Hawaii's Kahului Airport had the lowest increase in rate of cancellation with a 0.93 percent bump. The Oakland...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

