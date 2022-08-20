Read full article on original website
Related
Bluffton News-Banner
Lynn G. Shutt, 81
Lynn G. Shutt, 81 beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A lifelong resident of Wells county, he was born July 25, 1941. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Eleanor (Hatfield) Speheger. On June 2, 1963 he married...
Bluffton News-Banner
Dennis Harold Meyer, 58
We celebrate the life of Dennis Harold Meyer, whose 58 years were lived to the fullest. His family finds peace in knowing his eternal reward is with Jesus in Heaven. As Denny’s friends and family hold their memories close, they will miss the man whose love rippled meaningfully across their lives in countless and unforgettable ways.
Bluffton News-Banner
Cora Lea James, 87
Cora Lea James, 87, of Bluffton, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Cora was born Aug. 31, 1934, to Howard E. Banter and Minnie Iona Futrell Banter. She graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1953. Cora married Ivan Richard James on June 6, 1953; he precedes her in death.
Comments / 0