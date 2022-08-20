Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell defeats Elkin for first victory
Behind two goals from Josue Rodriguez, West Iredell defeated visiting Elkin 2-1 on Monday night to secure its first win of the season. Rodriguez connected on a penalty kick. He also scored on crafty chip shot, which Chris Mayo assisted. The Warriors (1-1) held shot advantage of 14-3. Elkin fell...
Someone yelled ‘gun’ during Salisbury football game, police say
This prompted fans to flee the stands and caused three people to get stepped on and injured during the evacuation.
Salisbury, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The North Rowan High School soccer team will have a game with East Rowan High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WCNC
Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Southern Distilling Co. takes shot, scores deal with Charlotte FC
Local soccer fans can get a taste of home at Charlotte Football Club home matches now as Southern Distilling Co. is now an official partner with the Major League Soccer club. “This partnership is a great fit,” Vienna Barger, a co-owner of Southern Distilling, said in a news release from the Statesville-based company. “There are many similarities between Charlotte FC and our Southern Star spirits. Both are born of the Charlotte region, and we are collectively driven by the spirit of innovation and pursuit of excellence.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said the Skid-Steer was totally submerged when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday. One...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Wake Forest 'optimistic' about having QB Sam Hartman back this season. Coach: We'll know more in the next two weeks.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offered an update on quarterback Sam Hartman on Monday afternoon on the ACC Network. As the first guest on "ACC PM" Clawson said Hartman’s status has not changed. On Aug. 9, the school announced that Hartman, who has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards for the Demon Deacons, was ruled out indefinitely after a non-football medical procedure.
College Football News
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville Scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt) Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
secretcharlotte.co
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants In Charlotte
More than just fortune cookies and orange chicken. Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisine’s in the world for a couple of reasons: it’s widely varied due to how large and regionally unique China is, plus the fact that Chinese immigrants have settled all across the world, making it the type of cuisine you can try anywhere. There’s Cantonese, Sichuan, Szechuan, Hunan types of cooking; there’s baos, dumplings, noodles, pork and duck and fish, and the list goes on. Taste and sample your way across China, all from the comfort of our own backyard, at these 6 Chinese restaurants in Charlotte from traditional mom and pop shops to new fusion-style restaurants.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
WBTV
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun”...
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
WCNC
Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
wccbcharlotte.com
Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
