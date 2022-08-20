Read full article on original website
Calexico Bulldogs grasp overtime victory against Palo Verde Yellowjackets
IMPERIAL — The Palo Verde Yellowjackets hosted the Calexico Bulldogs on August 20 at Imperial High School's Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium for a matchup that ultimately resulted in an overtime victory for the Bulldogs, 14-13. The game originally took place in Blyth on August 19 but, due to extreme weather and a city-wide blackout, the game was called off in the third quarter with a tied score of 7-7.
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Takes Top Spot at Vaquero Stampede
LAKESIDE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm took a wrong turn but was able to overcome and sprint her way to a first-place finish in the Division III junior-senior race at the 40th annual Vaquero Stampede at El Capitan High here on Saturday, Aug. 20. Coming down the...
Karla Soto Steps in as Scots AD
CALEXICO — When Karla Soto went to interview at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School, it was for the position of physical education teacher. What she would accept is the position of teacher and new Scots’ athletic director. Credit the COVID shutdown of 2020 for pushing Soto toward this...
35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus
SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session
HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
Brush fire breaks out near Mission Valley
Firefighters Monday are working to put out a brush fire that is producing white smoke in the Morena neighborhood.
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
Firefighters battle brush fire in Pine Valley
Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA
If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier after chase through Riverside, San Diego counties
A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Riverside and San Diego County was arrested early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Watch: Four Epic Days at Puerto Escondido
Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.
