Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO