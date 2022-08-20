ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

thedesertreview.com

Calexico Bulldogs grasp overtime victory against Palo Verde Yellowjackets

IMPERIAL — The Palo Verde Yellowjackets hosted the Calexico Bulldogs on August 20 at Imperial High School's Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium for a matchup that ultimately resulted in an overtime victory for the Bulldogs, 14-13. The game originally took place in Blyth on August 19 but, due to extreme weather and a city-wide blackout, the game was called off in the third quarter with a tied score of 7-7.
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Takes Top Spot at Vaquero Stampede

LAKESIDE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm took a wrong turn but was able to overcome and sprint her way to a first-place finish in the Division III junior-senior race at the 40th annual Vaquero Stampede at El Capitan High here on Saturday, Aug. 20. Coming down the...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Karla Soto Steps in as Scots AD

CALEXICO — When Karla Soto went to interview at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School, it was for the position of physical education teacher. What she would accept is the position of teacher and new Scots’ athletic director. Credit the COVID shutdown of 2020 for pushing Soto toward this...
CALEXICO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus

SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session

HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
IMPERIAL, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA

If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Surfline

Watch: Four Epic Days at Puerto Escondido

Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.
ESCONDIDO, CA

