WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
spectrumnews1.com
Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
linknky.com
Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open
BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
miamistudent.net
Miami community anticipates the government’s plan for canceling student debt
When Emma Sutter was accepted to Miami University last year, she opened her financial aid offer and was quickly overwhelmed by the price. Even with her scholarships, she was still shocked at the bill. After discussing her financial situation with Miami’s OneStop, she got a new offer but realized that...
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
freightwaves.com
DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub
DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations...
WLWT 5
Students address concerns if Biden administration reinstate student loan payments
CINCINNATI — The student loan repayment pause was approved under the Cares Act during the pandemic. It requires student loan providers to give borrowers a minimum of six notices beginning two months before payments resume. With that deadline approaching Aug. 31st and universities in session this week, time is running out.
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
lovelandmagazine.com
New COVID Health Guidelines for Loveland Schools
(effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22, 8/14/22) Background: On 8/12/22 new guidance for school came out from both the CDC and ODH (ODH memo 8/12/22 updated COVID guidance. Here is the information that will help you here in LCSD:. Positive cases. 5+5 (5 days of isolation followed by 5 days of...
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
WDTN
“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
