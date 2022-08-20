ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open

BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub

DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

New COVID Health Guidelines for Loveland Schools

(effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22, 8/14/22) Background: On 8/12/22 new guidance for school came out from both the CDC and ODH (ODH memo 8/12/22 updated COVID guidance. Here is the information that will help you here in LCSD:. Positive cases. 5+5 (5 days of isolation followed by 5 days of...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
DAYTON, OH

