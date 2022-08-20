Daily deals August 20: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $100 off Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor, $140 off SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, more

Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
itechpost.com
Back-to-School Deals: Laptops You Can Get for Less Than $150 on Best Buy — You Can Get One for $99!
It is back-to-school season once more and you know what that means? It is that time of the year again for that mad scramble students go through to get everything they need ready before school starts. Students have a lot of necessities to help them get through school and one...
Huge 41% savings on Ring video doorbells in massive Amazon sale
AMAZON has dropped prices across the ENTIRE Ring doorbell range in a shock late-summer sale. So if you want to beef up your home security, now is the perfect time. Ring home security: save up to 41% - shop at Amazon. Every single product in the Ring range is cheaper...
Apple Insider
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Apple Insider
Deals: get $200 in Samsung Credit with 55" Odyssey Ark Monitor preorders
Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Apple Insider
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals August 24: AirPods for $99, $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 35% off Magic Trackpad 2, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include a Blue Yeti microphone for $101, $25 off Google Pixel Buds Pro, $600 off Samsung 55-inch 4K OLED TV, and much more.
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
Apple Insider
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for theiPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Apple Insider
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts
Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air andMacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
Apple Insider
GrubHub offers $10 off orders, promoting Apple TV+ series 'Severance'
For a very limited time, GrubHub is offering $10 off orders for National Waffle Day in a promotion for Apple Original series "Severance."
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare
In stock and ready to ship, Apple'shigh-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch with the powerful M1 Max chip is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers in addition to bonus savings on AppleCare.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Millions of Ring doorbell owners warned of ‘high severity’ bug – check your app now
A 'HIGH severity' app blunder put Ring doorbell video recordings at risk, it's been revealed. Tech giant Amazon quietly updated the Ring app for Android in May to fix the security slip-up. Experts sounded the alarm after they found a flaw that hackers could have used to install dodgy stuff...
