ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Daily deals August 20: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $100 off Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor, $140 off SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, more

By Wesley Hilliard
Apple Insider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems

Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider

This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#4k Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Smart Monitor#Sandisk 1tb#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Sony#Amazon Fire Tv#Omni Series#Amazon Samsung M8#Amazon Apple Watch Series#Gps Cellular Rrb#Amazon Apple Tv
Apple Insider

Deals: get $200 in Samsung Credit with 55" Odyssey Ark Monitor preorders

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Apple Insider

M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program

After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily Deals August 24: AirPods for $99, $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 35% off Magic Trackpad 2, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include a Blue Yeti microphone for $101, $25 off Google Pixel Buds Pro, $600 off Samsung 55-inch 4K OLED TV, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge

Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for theiPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air andMacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

GrubHub offers $10 off orders, promoting Apple TV+ series 'Severance'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — For a very limited time, GrubHub is offering $10 off orders for National Waffle Day in a promotion for Apple Original series "Severance."
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In stock and ready to ship, Apple'shigh-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch with the powerful M1 Max chip is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers in addition to bonus savings on AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card

Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy