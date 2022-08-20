ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Andalusia Star News

Commission approves updated transportation plan at special meeting

The Covington County Commission approved an updated fiscal year 2023 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan at a special called meeting Monday, August 22. “This will basically be the same list we had last year,” County Engineer Lynn Ralls stated. “A lot of these projects were delayed due to pipe supply delays and other material issues. Our beginning balance of carry-over funds for this past 2022 year was $1.378 million. With the funding we anticipate this year, it should be about $3.2 million on this year’s plan. We are almost nearing the completion of our Point A project. It should be completed this week. The Straughn School Road project is about to get kicked off as well, and we are hoping the end of the month for that one to be completed.”
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Man killed in Covington County crash

A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday, August 19, in Covington County has claimed the life of a Hanceville man. Larry E. Reno, 79, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Sterling L. Hughes, 54, of Jonesboro, Ga.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Local ALEA officer charged with misconduct

An Andalusia officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was arrested in Geneva and charged with sexual misconduct. Scotty Ballard, 52, turned himself into the Geneva Police Department after a warrant was served for his arrest. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, the victim of the misconduct filed a report against Ballard, after which a third-party warrant was issued.
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia faces tough road test at Milton in Florida

After a big season-opening rivalry win, Andalusia (1-0) hits the road for the first time and prepares to take on Milton, Florida (0-0), Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Head Coach Trent Taylor has an idea of Milton after...
MILTON, FL

