Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Various News: Tony Nese Teases Ruining CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese hinted that he may try to ruin tonight’s AEW World title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Moxley attacked Nese on his way to the ring last week. He wrote: “Would be a shame if someone ruined this….”
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
Chris Jericho On Possible Return To WWE, Implies WWE Wants Him Back
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chris Jericho about possible matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in WWE, which Jericho reacted to. He said: “They’ve already happened….multiple times.”. Not only have both matches happened, but he’s wrestled them both at Wrestlemania. That led...
Booker T Gives His Prediction For Tonight’s AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the AEW World title unification match tonight between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. CM Punk is the AEW world champion, while Moxley is the interim champion. Booker said: “I’m going to...
Tony Khan Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page Last Week
During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of the show, which was unscripted. Page never came out and Punk called him a coward. It was then rumored that there were some upset by Punk “going into business for himself” and other rumors that Punk himself was unhappy in AEW. Punk himself seemed to dispute that on Twitter, and FTR has also joked about it.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says People In AEW Feel CM Punk Doesn’t Show Respect
In the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr weighed in on the recent rumors of backstage drama in AEW, particularly with CM Punk. Prinze said that he’s heard that there are people backstage in AEW who don’t like Punk and feel he’s not been respectful. Prinze said on CM Punk:
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
More In-Game Footage Revealed For AEW Fight Forever
During a Twitch stream from Gamescom today, AEW wresters Evil Uno and Colt Cabana revealed new footage from the upcoming video game Fight Forever. The footage is from a full match between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole in the game. It includes entrances, taunts, finishers and more. Other details were included in the Twitch, as well.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
Ruby Soho Thinks AEW Double or Nothing Was The Peak Of Her Career
During a panel at Galaxycon (via Fightful), Ruby Soho spoke about her match at AEW Double or Nothing and why she thinks that’s where she peaked in her career. She said: “At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked. I will never be cooler than that moment ever. I should have just retired because it’s all downhill from there. That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I’m so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen. My friendship with Lars has really kind of set the tone for my identity in AEW. Being called Ruby Soho, being able to come out to the best entrance music in the history of professional wrestling.“
Wardlow On Wanting To Feud With Triple H, AEW Airing Punk vs. Moxley For Free
In an interview with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland (via Fightful and Wrestling Inc), Wardlow spoke about Triple H being one of his dream opponents and how The Game is a dream feud for him.. Here are highlights:. On his dream feud: “I struggle with this because I can’t think...
John Morrison Talks About His WWE Release, Says There Were Plans For Miz Feud
In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), the former John Morrison spoke about his release from WWE and how there were plans for him to feud with the Miz at one point. Here are highlights:. On a planned feud with the Miz: “We were going to feud, but...
Positive Internal Changes Reported In WWE’s Production Department
Vince McMahon’s departure and the restructuring of management within WWE has brought with it a swath of change for the company. PWInsider reports that the production department specifically has described the shift as “massively night and day.” With the former executive’s famously aggressive verbal input during TV productions now absent, the new leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon has been widely welcomed. There’s no further need for “walking on eggshells” in a number of areas where that approach was status quo under McMahon.
