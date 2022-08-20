Read full article on original website
Peoria Police make arrest in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. was arrested near 4000 Brandywine Drive by members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
Peoria man indicted for allegedly attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a woman using a sledgehammer in July of this year. Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on Nicole Cohon on July 14.
Arrest made in Peoria July 4 homicide
PEORIA Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe was responsible for a homicide in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July. Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was arrested Monday on a charge of First-Degree Murder and is jailed. The shooting happened near...
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a block away from a three-vehicle crash earlier Tuesday, a separate crash occurred at a building on the corner of N. North Street and W. Columbia Terrace. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previously-sentenced Illinois mom changes aggravated battery plea
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who was previously sentenced for smothering her 11-month-old daughter was in court Monday for a separate charge. Monday, Angel Vanduker switched her original not-guilty plea regarding an aggravated battery charge. She was accused of biting a nurse back in February. Now,...
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
