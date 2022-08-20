GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.

