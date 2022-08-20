ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

5 freshmen most likely to make an impact for Michigan football in 2022

ANN ARBOR – Michigan lost several key contributors from last season’s Big Ten championship team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolverines will need players to step up to help replace that lost production, but will some of them be true freshmen? Michigan hasn’t been afraid to utilize freshmen under Harbaugh, even with the redshirt benchmark returning last year after the COVID-19 blanket waiver season in 2020. (Players can maintain their redshirt if they appear in fewer than five games).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
College Football News

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: Focus shifts to Lions’ roster bubble, rare preseason win

ALLEN PARK -- HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series followed the Detroit Lions on their trip south for a week of joint practices and a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the third episode featured more Dan Campbell goodness, MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast was left wanting more from Lions bubble players and the joint practices themselves.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Hard Knocks’ follows Lions through joint practices, preseason win: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. This one starts with Dan Campbell yelling, “a little juice today!” So let’s see where that takes – welp, we’re already getting the “I don’t care if you have one (expletive) cheeks and three toes, I will beat your (expletive)” line replayed in the first minute.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
