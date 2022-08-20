Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
5 freshmen most likely to make an impact for Michigan football in 2022
ANN ARBOR – Michigan lost several key contributors from last season’s Big Ten championship team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolverines will need players to step up to help replace that lost production, but will some of them be true freshmen? Michigan hasn’t been afraid to utilize freshmen under Harbaugh, even with the redshirt benchmark returning last year after the COVID-19 blanket waiver season in 2020. (Players can maintain their redshirt if they appear in fewer than five games).
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
Centre Daily
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
25 Ann Arbor-area football players to watch in 2022
ANN ARBOR – The time has come for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and if there’s one thing for certain, the Ann Arbor area will be filled with talented players this fall. Multiple all-state, all-conference and Dream Team performers are back on the field for their...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
WILX-TV
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
ESPN has Detroit Lions among 5 teams most likely to improve this season
ALLEN PARK -- We’re more than three weeks into training camp and have two preseason games in the books. And the expectations surrounding the Detroit Lions continue to rise. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has the Detroit Lions with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens as the five teams most likely to improve in 2022.
Detroit Lions leaning toward starting QB Tim Boyle in preseason finale
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle is no stranger to heading into the preseason finale fighting for depth chart positioning or a roster spot ahead of final cuts. Dan Campbell didn’t outright name Boyle as the starter for the team’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday....
Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: Focus shifts to Lions’ roster bubble, rare preseason win
ALLEN PARK -- HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series followed the Detroit Lions on their trip south for a week of joint practices and a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the third episode featured more Dan Campbell goodness, MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast was left wanting more from Lions bubble players and the joint practices themselves.
15 Ann Arbor-area must-see football games in 2022
ANN ARBOR – It’s expected to be another exciting football season for Ann Arbor area teams. The season will officially kick off this week with teams from across the area hitting the field for their first competition of the 2022 season.
MLive.com
See which football teams fans in Metro Detroit picked as conference winners
Opening week of the high school football is here and the race for conference championships begins. We asked fans to vote who they think would be champions of various conferences and divisions around Metro Detroit. Below, you can see the results from every fan poll. OAKLAND ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
‘Hard Knocks’ follows Lions through joint practices, preseason win: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. This one starts with Dan Campbell yelling, “a little juice today!” So let’s see where that takes – welp, we’re already getting the “I don’t care if you have one (expletive) cheeks and three toes, I will beat your (expletive)” line replayed in the first minute.
MLive.com
First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
C.J. Carr to rely on talented skill players in second season as starting QB for Saline
SALINE – All eyes will be on C.J. Carr this fall as he enters his second season as the starting quarterback for Saline. The 5-star Notre Dame commit took over the starting reigns as a sophomore last year and led the Hornets to a 9-1 record while earning all-state honors as a signal caller.
Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
