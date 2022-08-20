ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros

Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Students share their favorite off-campus locations

Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat, a unique art exhibit or some fun entertainment, there are plenty of options to suit your interest around the University of Cincinnati (UC). Check out these Cincinnati gems before graduation to make the most of your college experience. Bellevue Hill Park 
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach

HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
HANOVER, MI
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio

If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH

