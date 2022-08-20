Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
2023 UC Commit Named to 247Sports' Freaks List
The athletic cornerback is also playing baseball at UC.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Ranking Jim Harbaugh’s top 5 wins as Michigan’s coach
Entering the 2022 season, Jim Harbaugh has won 61 games as Michigan’s head coach. There’s little debate over the best one (hint: 42-27). At least, three members of the Wolverine Confidential team agreed. Ranking the rest of the top five wasn’t so easy. Which win(s) over Michigan State...
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats announce intriguing non-conference schedule
The Bearcats women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season that will start on November 7 at Louisville and includes matchups against Ohio, Toledo, Xavier and a trip to the Daytona Beach Invitational. Prior to the season opener on the road, Cincinnati will play an exhibition...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros
Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
Top Bearcats 2023 Target Named Top Overall Prospect Nationally
The point guard is one of the best passers in the nation.
MLive.com
First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Students share their favorite off-campus locations
Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat, a unique art exhibit or some fun entertainment, there are plenty of options to suit your interest around the University of Cincinnati (UC). Check out these Cincinnati gems before graduation to make the most of your college experience. Bellevue Hill Park
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach
HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
Florence, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Florence. The Newport Central Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Boone County High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
WLWT 5
Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
