NFL

NBC Sports

Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NFL
NBC Sports

Five Eagles training camp disappointments

Overall, it’s been an encouraging summer for the Eagles. We’ve seen improvement in a lot of young players, veterans coming off injuries who look healthy and productive, returning starters who seem ready to make a big jump. And of course we’ve seen a young quarterback enjoying an auspicious training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Mitchell Trubisky: I’ve done a lot of great things so far

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the third preseason game could be significant in determining Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky said on Wednesday that he’s expecting to start Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, though he’s unsure how much he’ll play. But to this point, he’s comfortable with what he’s put out there in practices and games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow: Jessie Bates’ return was a nice jolt of energy

Safety Jessie Bates‘ long absence from the Bengals came to an end on Tuesday and his presence had an impact on his teammates. That was the message from quarterback Joe Burrow when he spoke to reporters at a Wednesday press conference. Burrow said that having Bates back in the fold enlivened the team ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Rams.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce five cuts

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers trim roster to 80 players

After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins work out Trey Flowers

The Dolphins are looking at a potential addition to their defense ahead of the start of the regular season. NFL Media reports that the team is working out former Patriots and Lions linebacker Trey Flowers. He has been out of the league since being released by the Lions in March.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin’s journey to the NFL after having his left hand amputated was an inspirational one, but his time as a professional football player has come to an end. Griffin announced his retirement in a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune on Wednesday. Griffin made headlines while...
SEATTLE, WA

