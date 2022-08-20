ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declares Jordan Love to be ‘light years ahead’ of last year

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers could have a sleeping giant on their hands in the name of Jordan Love . We’ve yet to see much from the 2020 first-round pick, as he’s had just one NFL start under his belt thus far.

It’s not his fault he was drafted to the team who has a Super Bowl-winning, four-time NFL MVP as the starting quarterback. It wasn’t his choice to become the backup to Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons in the league, but that’s been Love’s story. Stuck on the bench, trying to pick up everything he can from the future Hall of Fame quarterback as he waits for a chance to display his talent.

Love’s under contract through the 2023 season, so for now he appears stuck into his QB2 role.

But one thing that isn’t stuck is Love’s steady development, which his head coach Matt LaFleur has been impressed with during the early portion of the 2022 season.

After Love’s latest Week 2 preseason performance on Friday night, LaFleur answered a few questions about his 23-year-old QB, and in doing so, he said the former Utah State product is “light years ahead” of last season.

“I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel. He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops. He was decisive. I think that’s the big thing from him. I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that’s going to lead to a much more effective player.”

Packers head coach matt LaFleur on Jordan Love
  • Jordan Love’s Week 2 preseason stat line: 12-of-24, 113 passing yards, 1 TD

Love himself spoke about being much more comfortable as he gains more experience in the NFL. It likely hasn’t helped that he’s constantly working with different receivers, but Love is showing he has enough talent to overcome whatever obstacles are in his way. Maybe not on an Aaron Rodgers level, but Love has flashed some skill.

Related: 3 takeaways from New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers preseason game

Jordan Love’s future still a question mark

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still difficult to say whether Love has enough talent to be an NFL starting quarterback. He’s certainly shown the capability to be a high-level backup, and in the short-term, that’s all the Packers need. But there will be a time, maybe not until after his contract expires after 2023 when teams will wonder if Love has what it takes to become a locker room leader.

For now, all Love can do is continue to put together an impressive film reel, showcasing his skill set. Teams always value quarterbacks with mobility who can make off-schedule throws on the run. Love certainly fits that profile, but we don’t know how consistent or how refined his repertoire is just yet.

Yet, his head coach is a big believer and is buying stock in Love’s future. Maybe it’s time we all do the same.

Related: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits NFL career nearing the end

Comments / 34

Uptowngirl55
3d ago

better than last year should be expected duh! I'm not sure he's ready to be a starter, not with 3 interceptions on 2nd string team

Reply
6
Don Thorstensen
3d ago

Rogers is a great just like Farve and like other Great qb's. But with all the great ones the coaches talked to there #1 QB. Sorry Ive been a Packer fan for a while and Mr love isnt the answer for GB. They need a 2nd QB that can listen and handle the game under stress. Yes hes in the spot between being a Roockie and half what Veteran. But if anyone remembers when Rogers was 2nd QB his stats were way far better then Loves. Even coming from college. Being that the packers are a privately owened team. its time to change the people in the office and not the players.

Reply
2
Carletus McMillan
3d ago

The Packers are old school. Only old school teams developed a talented rookie or free agent into what the team needs him to become. Packer fans are hypocritical and deserves what they get after Rodgers retires or moves on if the ignorant fans get what they want in an early departure of Love. Complain less and enjoy your final season with a quarterback who only wants the money before he makes more some where else next season. 😉

Reply(5)
2
 

