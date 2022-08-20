9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard.

The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the shots were fired outside the home and currently have no suspect information.

