everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way will hold its 2022 Annual Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Thursday, August 25th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event marks the start of United Way’s campaign that will run from August 25th to November 29th.
everythinglubbock.com
LubbockPRIDE’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Rodgers Park on Saturday, August 27
The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.
everythinglubbock.com
Sharp Academy joins us for our Countdown to Classroom
LUBBOCK, Texas—We are getting back in the groove of a new school year and Sharp Academy gives us tips on making this new year a success for all. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our Countdown to Classroom.
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
fox34.com
South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
everythinglubbock.com
The 2022 West Texas Wedding Expo is almost here
LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas Wedding Expo is a one stop shop for all of your wedding and planning needs. All the best West Texas vendors will be in one place. The event will be held August 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information visit the West Texas Bridal website.
hppr.org
A West Texas coffee shop is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access continues
WOLFFORTH — When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Live Fundraiser with after party
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a fundraiser and a party for Lubbock Live. The fundraiser is Saturday, August 27 at LCUHA with an after party on Saturday, September 17. You can expect musical arts, dancers, visual arts, vendors, food trucks and more. Get all the information and tickets at lubbocklivefestival.com.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 62°. Winds SE→N 2-8 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds E 10-15 MPH. Tuesday was a nice day across all of the KLBK viewing area....
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Services to participate in National Clear the Shelters event on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Animal Services will participate in this year’s Clear the Shelter event Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the LAS Adoption Center, located at 3323 SE Loop 289. During the event, all adoptions are free; and LAS...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
fox34.com
Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Temporary Help Services is hosting three job fairs this week. The job faits will be hosted at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on:. Aug 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 25 from...
everythinglubbock.com
The Sip & Shop at Cotton Court, Thursday, August 25
LUBBOCK, Texas— The back-to-school Sip & Shop at Cotton Court will have something for everyone including local shopping, cocktails, door prizes and more. Plus, they are taking school supply and backpack donations to be giving to the local non-profit FOUND. Grab a friend and head over to the Cotton Court Hotel on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Back-to-School SIP & SHOP at Cotton Court Hotel.
everythinglubbock.com
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
everythinglubbock.com
Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dies at 73
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ family said in a statement the former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
everythinglubbock.com
Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
everythinglubbock.com
Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
KCBD
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
