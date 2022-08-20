Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding in the Panhandle, West Texas and South Texas this week, plus large hail and winds.
cw39.com
Texas: where droughts end in floods | recap of recent rain and who gets it next
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a long hot and dry summer in Texas with record heat, the weather has done a 180 this August. Unfortunately, going from drought to flood is a familiar story in Texas where the weather can be extreme. The image above shows observed rain from Sunday...
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
cw39.com
Mysteries illness is killing dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan – An unknown illness is sickening and killing dozens of dogs in one Michigan county, and there are signs the virus is spreading to other states. The canines exhibit signs of a parvo-like illness. but according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, many of the dogs are being tested for parvo with results coming back negative. Then within a few days of showing symptoms, most of the dogs pass away. A majority of the dogs are under the age of 2.
cw39.com
Gov. Abbott to provide update on state flood response
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas City Hall Emergency Operations Center, basement. The release stated that Abbott will be speaking about the state’s...
exploremcallen.com
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas church apologizes for illegal 'Hamilton' show, will pay damages
Pastor Roman Gutierrez admitted that the church did not seek prior permission for the production.
cw39.com
Women look to alternatives with Texas abortion trigger law set to go into effect
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas’s abortion trigger law that will increase the punishment on abortion providers goes into effect Thursday. Anyone who performs an abortion will be subject to a fine of no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison. The law applies to...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
anjournal.com
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
2 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Edinburg (Texas) on Sunday morning has left two people dead and is currently under investigation. Police of Edinburg responded to a scene at the 4000 block of [..]
cw39.com
Tequila time in Texas? Study releases list of most popular liquor in each US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alcohol is one of those drinks that can be had on any occasion, brunch, lunch, dinner, picnics, get-togethers, solo, parties, whenever you choose to booze is good (responsibly of course). Liquor is one of those things that can be as fancy as a glass of scotch...
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
kgns.tv
Zapata County; a small community with big crime
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata has a population of over 14,000 people; however, it’s a small community that has been experiencing some big crimes recently. From vehicle pursuits to drug busts and illegal border crossings; it’s an almost everyday occurrence seen by law enforcement in the area. Over...
Comments / 0