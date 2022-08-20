ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

Last Lake Tahoe walkabout: What goes around comes around

This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey and Carson City-based writer Sean Whaley. It took going on a walkabout around the whole of Lake Tahoe before I came to discover something I always knew was there — but didn’t know where to find. I’m not talking about finding happiness or the other kinds...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dana Point, CA
City
Kings Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
TAHOE CITY, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow

Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Advertising And Marketing#Paddle#Volunteers
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species

From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLO TV Reno

Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Duck races are back at the end of the week! The annual fundraiser for the Nevada Humane Society takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 at Wingfield Park. The purchase of a duck is your chance to win the grand prize of either a brand-new Toyota or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota. Other prizes include, Dine Around Reno Restaurant Package, Extreme Date Night Package and a Staycation Package.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Robert Plant celebrates 74th birthday on Tahoe stage (Gallery)

STATELINE, Nev. — Robert Plant celebrated his 74th birthday on stage with Alison Krauss on Saturday evening at Harveys Lake Tahoe. Plant has reunited with his longtime friend Alison Krauss to promote their recent album collaboration, “Raising Sand,” for what the two are calling the “Raising The Roof Tour.”
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Models, vendors wanted for Reno Experience District fashion show and shopping event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is hosting a fashion show and shopping event Saturday, Sept. 24, and they want you to be a part of the experience. The mother/daughter duo behind Copper Pointe Studios’ art and jewelry business is Ericka and Bailey McGowan. They two have been on Morning Break in the past teaching jewelry making in Katey’s Craft Corner.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy