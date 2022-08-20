Read full article on original website
Peninsula residents use high-tech ‘gripper’ to snatch junk from bottom of Lake Tahoe
It all started when a gust of wind blew Kathy Kopf’s hat into Lake Tahoe. Not only did Kopf lose her favorite chapeau, made for her by a friend. She also realized she had inadvertently contributed to the scatter of debris accumulating at the bottom of one of California’s best-loved destinations.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Last Lake Tahoe walkabout: What goes around comes around
This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey and Carson City-based writer Sean Whaley. It took going on a walkabout around the whole of Lake Tahoe before I came to discover something I always knew was there — but didn’t know where to find. I’m not talking about finding happiness or the other kinds...
The Daily 08-23-22: How the Kiely Rodni case turned into an internet witch hunt
"I’ve covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I’ve rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely." Read more. • Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out. • The hidden park floating above Oakland
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow
Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species
From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
When is your favorite Tahoe ski resort going to open? It could be sooner than you think.
Area ski resorts could open in as few as 10 weeks if Mother Nature cooperates. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is targeting Nov. 3 as its opening date for the 2022-23 ski and ride season if conditions permit. ...
Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Duck races are back at the end of the week! The annual fundraiser for the Nevada Humane Society takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 at Wingfield Park. The purchase of a duck is your chance to win the grand prize of either a brand-new Toyota or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota. Other prizes include, Dine Around Reno Restaurant Package, Extreme Date Night Package and a Staycation Package.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Look: Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
Robert Plant celebrates 74th birthday on Tahoe stage (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Robert Plant celebrated his 74th birthday on stage with Alison Krauss on Saturday evening at Harveys Lake Tahoe. Plant has reunited with his longtime friend Alison Krauss to promote their recent album collaboration, “Raising Sand,” for what the two are calling the “Raising The Roof Tour.”
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Models, vendors wanted for Reno Experience District fashion show and shopping event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is hosting a fashion show and shopping event Saturday, Sept. 24, and they want you to be a part of the experience. The mother/daughter duo behind Copper Pointe Studios’ art and jewelry business is Ericka and Bailey McGowan. They two have been on Morning Break in the past teaching jewelry making in Katey’s Craft Corner.
Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with one of the best sandwiches in town
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Cuban sandwich is a glorified ham and cheese. As the name suggests, this toasted, pressed sandwich came from Cuba. But its popularity grew when Cuban immigrants brought the sandwich to south Florida. Now National Cuban Sandwich Day is observed every year on Aug. 23. On...
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
