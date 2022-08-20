Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
cityoffernley.org
Out of Town Park Entrance
Please be aware that the entrance to the Out of Town Park off of Farm District Road Is closed. To enter the park you must enter off of Hwy50. We will let you know when the entrance re-opens. Remember to be mindful of the construction workers and drive with caution or go an alternate route.
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
Body found in Nevada Co. lake believed to be missing Truckee teen, sheriff's office says
As law enforcement continues to look into what they may have missed their previous search for Kiely Rodni, a retired Bay Area fire chief says the search and rescue dive team should be recognized as they're comprised of volunteers who risk dangerous tasks to bring some sense of closure to a grieving family.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man bikes in need of repair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
2news.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing some power outages around downtown Reno
Reno Police and the Reno Fire Department responded to a crash where a semi-truck hit a power pole on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Kuenzli Street and High Street around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. Reno Police say the driver of the semi-truck was...
fernleyreporter.com
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
New program encourages restaurants in Reno/Sparks to go green
A growing list of Reno restaurants are working to make their operations more environmentally friendly. The Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce, in tandem with nonprofit greenUP!, this week announced its Green Dining initiative to encourage local businesses to become more environmentally efficient. The flagship Green Dining establishments include Squeeze In, Great Full Gardens and the...
FOX Reno
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
When is your favorite Tahoe ski resort going to open? It could be sooner than you think.
Area ski resorts could open in as few as 10 weeks if Mother Nature cooperates. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is targeting Nov. 3 as its opening date for the 2022-23 ski and ride season if conditions permit. ...
FOX Reno
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
