Incline Village, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
RENO, NV
cityoffernley.org

Out of Town Park Entrance

Please be aware that the entrance to the Out of Town Park off of Farm District Road Is closed. To enter the park you must enter off of Hwy50. We will let you know when the entrance re-opens. Remember to be mindful of the construction workers and drive with caution or go an alternate route.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
CARSON CITY, NV
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man bikes in need of repair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
FERNLEY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

New program encourages restaurants in Reno/Sparks to go green

A growing list of Reno restaurants are working to make their operations more environmentally friendly. The Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce, in tandem with nonprofit greenUP!, this week announced its Green Dining initiative to encourage local businesses to become more environmentally efficient.  The flagship Green Dining establishments include Squeeze In, Great Full Gardens and the...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

