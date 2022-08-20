Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas flash flooding kills one, damages at least 100 homes
DALLAS (Nexstar) — The record-setting torrential downpour across Texas cities Monday brought damage throughout the state, with at least one person reported dead and at least 100 homes damaged so far. Dozens of other Texans were rescued after what experts consider an one-in-1,000-year flash flood drenched the Dallas-Fort Worth...
everythinglubbock.com
Gov. Abbott to provide update on state flood response
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas City Hall Emergency Operations Center, basement. The release stated that Abbott will be speaking about the state’s...
everythinglubbock.com
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flipping through photo albums and seeing pictures of his younger brother, Robert, is a bittersweet journey for Ronnie Reynolds. Robert died nearly nine years ago. “He was a very free spirit,” Ronnie said. “His lifestyle was rather rebellious.”. Robert lived an exciting and nomadic...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
