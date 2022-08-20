The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.

