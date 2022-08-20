ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Law enforcement confirms Kiely Rodni found in Prosser Creek Reservoir

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body found Sunday afternoon in Prosser Creek Reservoir has been confirmed to be the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Law enforcement officials from Placer and Nevada County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced an autopsy that was conducted identified the decedent as Rodni. “The...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Law enforcement officials confirm missing teen’s vehicle found with body inside

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Sunday afternoon, diving nonprofit Adventures With Purpose reported they’d found the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. At a press conference Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced Rodni’s vehicle had been found inside Prosser Creek Reservoir and while not confirmed, the person found inside the vehicle is believed to be Rodni.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy