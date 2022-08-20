Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Sierra Sun
Law enforcement confirms Kiely Rodni found in Prosser Creek Reservoir
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body found Sunday afternoon in Prosser Creek Reservoir has been confirmed to be the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Law enforcement officials from Placer and Nevada County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced an autopsy that was conducted identified the decedent as Rodni. “The...
Sierra Sun
Diving group claims to find missing Truckee teenager; Sheriff’s office yet to confirm
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, diving nonprofit Adventures with Purpose posted on Facebook that they’d found the remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni. “We just found Kiely Rodni, Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside,” the Facebook post stated.
Sierra Sun
Law enforcement officials confirm missing teen’s vehicle found with body inside
TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Sunday afternoon, diving nonprofit Adventures With Purpose reported they’d found the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. At a press conference Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced Rodni’s vehicle had been found inside Prosser Creek Reservoir and while not confirmed, the person found inside the vehicle is believed to be Rodni.
Comments / 0