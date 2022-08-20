ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10) New faces: QB Marcus Mariota, WR Drake London, CB Casey Hayward, WR Bryan Edwards, RB Damien Williams, OLB Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans, OG Elijah Wilkinson, P Bradley Pinion, OL Germain Ifedi, QB Desmond Ridder, RB Tyler Allgeier. Key losses: QB Matt Ryan, WR Russell Gage, LB Foye Oluokun, OLB Dante Fowler, DL Tyeler Davison, TE Hayden Hurst, SS Duron Harmon, CB Fabian Moreau, LS Josh Harris, P Thomas Morstead. Strengths: TE Kyle Pitts had a dynamic rookie season, leading the team with 68 catches for 1,026 yards and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl. CB A.J. Terrell is a lockdown defender who should pair well with newcomer Hayward. RB-WR-KR Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the league’s most versatile players, giving the Falcons big contributions as both a runner and pass catcher. K Younghoe Koo missed only two of 29 field-goal attempts in 2021 and made all 30 of his extra points.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO