ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wendy’s restaurants associated with E. coli outbreak that sickened 37 people in 4 states

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpJu_0hOiORtv00
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN — Wendy’s restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

No deaths have been reported at this time.

A specific food has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, according to the CDC, but 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

As a precaution, Wendy’s is removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region, since most sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce, according to the agency.

The CDC said it is not suggesting that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

The agency is investigating to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, and whether the lettuce used at the Wendy’s stores was served or sold at other businesses.

19 infections have been reported in Ohio, 15 in Michigan and two in Pennsylvania. An additional case has been reported in Indiana. Three of the cases in Michigan involve people who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, the CDC said.

Those who have E. coli symptoms are urged to call their health-care provider immediately, write down what they have eaten in the week prior and report the illness to their local or state health department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Cdc#E Coli#Sickened#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Cnn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy