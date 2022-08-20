OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan – An unknown illness is sickening and killing dozens of dogs in one Michigan county, and there are signs the virus is spreading to other states. The canines exhibit signs of a parvo-like illness. but according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, many of the dogs are being tested for parvo with results coming back negative. Then within a few days of showing symptoms, most of the dogs pass away. A majority of the dogs are under the age of 2.

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO