Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
cw39.com
Women look to alternatives with Texas abortion trigger law set to go into effect
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas’s abortion trigger law that will increase the punishment on abortion providers goes into effect Thursday. Anyone who performs an abortion will be subject to a fine of no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison. The law applies to...
cw39.com
Gov. Abbott to provide update on state flood response
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas City Hall Emergency Operations Center, basement. The release stated that Abbott will be speaking about the state’s...
cw39.com
Childhood immunization rates dip concerning pediatricians
HOUSTON (CW39) — A recent Texas immunization rate report has doctors, schools, and community leaders on high alert. Pediatricians say this time of year is a good time to ensure kids have received their recommended immunizations. “It’s not the vaccine we should fear, it’s the disease they prevent,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Beto O’Rourke to hold two rallies in Humble and Fort Bend County this week
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his second round of appearances in the Houston area this week as the Democratic candidate plans trips to Humble and Fort Bend County. O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Monday that they will hold a rally on Wednesday at the...
cw39.com
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flipping through photo albums and seeing pictures of his younger brother, Robert, is a bittersweet journey for Ronnie Reynolds. Robert died nearly nine years ago. “He was a very free spirit,” Ronnie said. “His lifestyle was rather rebellious.”. Robert lived an exciting and nomadic...
cw39.com
Tequila time in Texas? Study releases list of most popular liquor in each US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alcohol is one of those drinks that can be had on any occasion, brunch, lunch, dinner, picnics, get-togethers, solo, parties, whenever you choose to booze is good (responsibly of course). Liquor is one of those things that can be as fancy as a glass of scotch...
cw39.com
Texas: where droughts end in floods | recap of recent rain and who gets it next
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a long hot and dry summer in Texas with record heat, the weather has done a 180 this August. Unfortunately, going from drought to flood is a familiar story in Texas where the weather can be extreme. The image above shows observed rain from Sunday...
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
Mysteries illness is killing dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan – An unknown illness is sickening and killing dozens of dogs in one Michigan county, and there are signs the virus is spreading to other states. The canines exhibit signs of a parvo-like illness. but according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, many of the dogs are being tested for parvo with results coming back negative. Then within a few days of showing symptoms, most of the dogs pass away. A majority of the dogs are under the age of 2.
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
cw39.com
Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
cw39.com
Houston weather: localized heavy rain today, ‘wet at times’ pattern for several more days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More downpours are expected in the Greater Houston area Wednesday. Some areas west of Houston picked up a quick one to three inches of rain before sunrise, while many other areas were left dry. That’s the nature of our current weather pattern. WATCH LIVE. Because...
Comments / 0