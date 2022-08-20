ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Gov. Abbott to provide update on state flood response

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas City Hall Emergency Operations Center, basement. The release stated that Abbott will be speaking about the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Childhood immunization rates dip concerning pediatricians

HOUSTON (CW39) — A recent Texas immunization rate report has doctors, schools, and community leaders on high alert. Pediatricians say this time of year is a good time to ensure kids have received their recommended immunizations. “It’s not the vaccine we should fear, it’s the disease they prevent,” said...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flipping through photo albums and seeing pictures of his younger brother, Robert, is a bittersweet journey for Ronnie Reynolds. Robert died nearly nine years ago. “He was a very free spirit,” Ronnie said. “His lifestyle was rather rebellious.”. Robert lived an exciting and nomadic...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Mysteries illness is killing dogs in Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan – An unknown illness is sickening and killing dozens of dogs in one Michigan county, and there are signs the virus is spreading to other states. The canines exhibit signs of a parvo-like illness. but according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, many of the dogs are being tested for parvo with results coming back negative. Then within a few days of showing symptoms, most of the dogs pass away. A majority of the dogs are under the age of 2.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
TEXAS STATE

