New Orleans, LA

Louisiana-based country trio heading to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals

By Bjorn Morfin
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana-based county trio, Chapel Hart , has made it through to the final round of America’s Got Talent .

On Wednesday’s Live Results, Mississippi-born and now New Orleans-based country trio, Chapel Hart, was one of two acts to make it through to the finals. Their next performance will take place in the show’s finale, as they battle with other finalists on September 13.

Chapel Hart first made it to the Live Shows with a golden buzzer for their performance of “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which is their rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Joelene.”

During the Live Shows, Danica Hart, Devyn Hart, and Trea Swindle performed another original song called “The Girls Are Back in Town,” which got them a standing ovation and the votes to make it through to the finale.

Thus far, finalists include Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin , saxophonist Avery Dixon , and country singer Drake Milligan .

The rest of the finalists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. CST.

