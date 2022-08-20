ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider

An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police look to identify men accused of stealing truck parts

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole truck parts from a tow yard last week. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of one man in a bright red or orange T-shirt and light colored pants and another wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Officer injured by erratic ATV operator

A New Bedford patrol officer was injured on Sunday night by a man illegally operating a 4-wheeler on city streets. On Sunday, August 21st, during the late afternoon, patrol officers were monitoring a group ride of motorcycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs traveling en masse throughout the city. Many of the bikes were being illegally operated and endangering public safety by weaving in and out of traffic, performing tricks, disregarding traffic controls, and operating on the wrong side of the road.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Admits Selling Fatal Drug Dose to Fellow Patient

TAUNTON – A Taunton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after supplying a fellow patient at Bridgewater State Hospital with deadly drugs. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Kevin Malette admitted Tuesday to selling fentanyl and cocaine to 51-year-old Jeffrey Link, who later died of an overdose.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for pair accused of stealing from tow yard

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday that they are searching for two people who are accused of stealing from a tow yard. Investigators said that the two cut the fence of the tow yard and stole a light bar as well as a taillight assembly from a flatbed truck on Aug. 16.
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Fatal New Bedford crash on Rt. 140 under investigation

An investigation into a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. today is ongoing. The deceased victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. The victim’s vehicle, a Toyota Avalon had been puled over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT

