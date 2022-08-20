Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lynn, Massachusetts shooting – Horror as ‘four family members found dead’ with one body discovered in store parking lot
FOUR people from the same family are dead after multiple shootings in a Massachusetts town. The victims are three men and a woman, who is the “potential suspect,” according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say the incident started around 2.53pm when Lynn police responded...
ABC6.com
Man charged of hitting officer with ATV in New Bedford, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer with an ATV. Kamyrn Silva, 26, has been charged with negligent operation of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failing to stop for police, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Taunton man pleads guilty to charges of supplying fentanyl, cocaine to hospital patient leading to their death
Kevin Malette, 37, of Brockton has pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge for supplying drugs to a hospital patient which lead to their death, Plymouth District Attorney, Tim Cruz announced today. While on trial in Brockton Superior Court, Malette admitted that on Sept. 19, 2019, when he was a...
New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider
An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police look to identify men accused of stealing truck parts
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole truck parts from a tow yard last week. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of one man in a bright red or orange T-shirt and light colored pants and another wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Officer injured by erratic ATV operator
A New Bedford patrol officer was injured on Sunday night by a man illegally operating a 4-wheeler on city streets. On Sunday, August 21st, during the late afternoon, patrol officers were monitoring a group ride of motorcycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs traveling en masse throughout the city. Many of the bikes were being illegally operated and endangering public safety by weaving in and out of traffic, performing tricks, disregarding traffic controls, and operating on the wrong side of the road.
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Taunton Man Admits Selling Fatal Drug Dose to Fellow Patient
TAUNTON – A Taunton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after supplying a fellow patient at Bridgewater State Hospital with deadly drugs. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Kevin Malette admitted Tuesday to selling fentanyl and cocaine to 51-year-old Jeffrey Link, who later died of an overdose.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Burrillville man killed in crash
Kevin Frenette, 53, veered off Sherman Farm Road around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Burrillville police.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for pair accused of stealing from tow yard
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday that they are searching for two people who are accused of stealing from a tow yard. Investigators said that the two cut the fence of the tow yard and stole a light bar as well as a taillight assembly from a flatbed truck on Aug. 16.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials issue good news after two-year-old Massachusetts child fell into pool and was unresponsive
Officials shared good news concerning a two-year-old child that was rushed to the hospital last week after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, in the early afternoon on August 15th, crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place...
newbedfordguide.com
Fatal New Bedford crash on Rt. 140 under investigation
An investigation into a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. today is ongoing. The deceased victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. The victim’s vehicle, a Toyota Avalon had been puled over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway...
ABC6.com
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
fallriverreporter.com
Man with several prior convictions and pending charges, sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea
A 39-year-old Bristol, RI man who committed two separate armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea during the first half of 2020 was sentenced to serve five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Niles Webster pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments...
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
Man accused of violently attacking mother held on bail
They are both from Canada but police haven't said why they were in Rhode Island.
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
