ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County part of regional mass notification system test Thursday

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Thirteen cities, three counties, and one Tribal Nation on Thursday, Aug. 25, will test the Regional Mass Notification System – a joint system maintained by Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer counties. A press release said the goal is to test the system’s capability, capacity, and...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

First youth COVID-19 death reported for Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday. The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tahoe City, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Health
Sierra Sun

Law enforcement confirms Kiely Rodni found in Prosser Creek Reservoir

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body found Sunday afternoon in Prosser Creek Reservoir has been confirmed to be the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Law enforcement officials from Placer and Nevada County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced an autopsy that was conducted identified the decedent as Rodni. “The...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Older Adults#Linus Covid#General Health#Omicron
Sierra Sun

Law enforcement officials confirm missing teen’s vehicle found with body inside

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Sunday afternoon, diving nonprofit Adventures With Purpose reported they’d found the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. At a press conference Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced Rodni’s vehicle had been found inside Prosser Creek Reservoir and while not confirmed, the person found inside the vehicle is believed to be Rodni.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento County Motorcycle Crash Causes Major Injury

Accident at Greenback Lane Intersection in Orangevale Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash resulting in a major injury to the rider occurred in Sacramento County in the Orangevale area on August 21 that left a rider lying in the roadway. The collision was reported at the intersection of westbound Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue around 10:24 a.m., according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The individual who called in the crash said they were unsure whether the rider was struck by another vehicle or it was a solo motorcycle collision.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County

NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire causes heavy damage to Citrus Heights apartments

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building. The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
2news.com

Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County

A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy