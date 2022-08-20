Read full article on original website
KBUR
Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
Ossian, IA- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. Radio Iowa reports that the ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.
ourquadcities.com
Ticket bought in northeast Iowa wins $1M from Mega Millions Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Someone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery. The ticket was only one number away from Friday’s $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022
(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
gowatertown.net
Lucky for Life lottery winning ticket sold in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
In the bag: Iowa State Fair cornhole event sets world mark for largest tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — A world record was in the bag for Iowa cornhole fans. On Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, 730 people lined up with bean bags ready to compete, the Des Moines Register reported. That smashed the current Guinness World Record for the largest bags, or cornhole, tournament.
[UPDATE]Iowa Queen Loses Title; Fights For Girls To Have A Voice
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Mills County Fair Queen who had her title taken from her over a photo. This was the third year Maggie Begbie has competed for the title. After two first-runner-up titles and a Miss Congeniality title, she finally took home the Fair Queen title.
Baton twirler from Indianola wins Bill Riley Talent Search Competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — After dozens of performances, the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition was finally crowned Sunday at the Iowa State Fair. 20-year-old Grace Wood, a baton twirler from Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round. A tie for...
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
kwbg.com
Weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report, Needed Rain Helped
DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “Iowa experienced cooler temperatures and much-needed rainfall over the final week of the State Fair,”...
Iowa’s Little League World Series Team to Play in Prime Time on TV
Iowa's Little League World Series team is fun to watch. And their next game is in prime time on ESPN. Back at the end of July, Southeast Little League captured the Iowa Little League Championship. The 12-and under Little League All-Star team from Davenport defeated Kansas and Wisconsin in the Midwest Region tournament before a 3-1 loss to Missouri. However, they bounced right back with a 3-2 win over North Dakota. They then avenged their loss to Missouri, 4-3, on Friday, August 12, to advance to the Little League World Series. It's the first time Southeast Little League has had a team in the Little League World Series since 1975.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
KIMT
Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record. Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.
