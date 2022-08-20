Grand Prairie authorities investigate homicide

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a homicide after a vehicle crashed over the weekend.

Last Sunday evening, a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-30 when it collided with a disabled pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old male from Fort Worth was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the driver of the disabled pickup truck died from a gunshot wound prior to the collision involving the passenger vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone who was traveling on IH-30 eastbound near Belt Line Road on Sunday, August 14th at around 9:15 p.m. and observed a 2007 black Dodge Ram interacting with another vehicle on the highway, to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department.