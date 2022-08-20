Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave off Africa’s coast during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, the wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said Sunday in its 2 p.m. bulletin .

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system, the NHC said, while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic for the next several days. The disturbance has a nearly 0% chance of formation over the next two days and a low 20% chance over the next five days, the NHC said.

Disturbance makes landfall in Mexico

Another disturbance made landfall late Saturday in the northeastern part of Mexico, spreading heavy rains from northern Veracruz across parts of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, the NHC said. But when Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 moved further inland, its chances for development ended.

Hurricane hunters were close to naming it a tropical storm as it advanced towards the Texas border with sustained winds of 35 mph.

“Without a defined circulation center, however, the National Hurricane Center was unable to upgrade the system to Tropical Storm Danielle,” WPLG hurricane specialist Michael Lowry wrote on his Eye on the Tropics blog Saturday.

