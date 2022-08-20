Read full article on original website
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
Here’s Your Chance To Own A Private Island Off The Maine Coast
Everyone's idea of a vacation home is different... Some people love the idea of time shares because it allows them to visit a different beach or tropical locale each year. Some people want a small house in a thriving tourist town. And, some people really want to get away from it all. Far, far, far away from it all.
mdislander.com
Quietside Cafe is closing
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Quietside Cafe & Ice Cream Shop, a staple of the community for nearly three decades, is set to close at the end of the season and is up for sale with an asking price of $200,000. The business has been quietly advertised for the last month...
6th Earthquake Since August 11th Shakes Washington County
For the 6th time since August 11th, a earthquake shook Washington County, Maine, the latest occurring on Saturday afternoon, August 20th at 3:06 p.m. Saturday's quake measured 2.0 on the Richter Scale and was centered 2 miles East Southeast of Centerville, Maine. If you felt Saturday's earthquake you are encouraged...
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill man killed in single-vehicle crash
BLUE HILL — A young Blue Hill man died after his 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck went off the road and struck a large tree after failing to negotiate a curve on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Saturday night, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies reported. The deceased, Carson Crocker,...
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
