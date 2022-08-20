ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machiasport, ME

Quietside Cafe is closing

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Quietside Cafe & Ice Cream Shop, a staple of the community for nearly three decades, is set to close at the end of the season and is up for sale with an asking price of $200,000. The business has been quietly advertised for the last month...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill man killed in single-vehicle crash

BLUE HILL — A young Blue Hill man died after his 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck went off the road and struck a large tree after failing to negotiate a curve on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Saturday night, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies reported. The deceased, Carson Crocker,...
BLUE HILL, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

