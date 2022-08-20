HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Its been an unusual year" -- that's how fire chief Christopher Stoner describes the number of fires started by lightning this year. Early Sunday morning, officials say there was a call for an explosion in the backroads of Kathleen obliterating a home. Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we had some strong storms with lightning roll on through. This is one of just the many calls to fires from lightning that have been made in Houston county this year.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO