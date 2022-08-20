ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
FORT VALLEY, GA
Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
MACON, GA
ATV stolen from home in High Falls area

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies are investigating the theft of an ATV from a home in High Falls. Investigators state that the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000cc four-wheeler was taken on August 20. The vehicle has a camouflage base and a black and green plate on the back...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Man sentenced to ten years for deadly 2020 crash in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is sentenced to 10 years for vehicular homicide following a guilty plea on Monday. 33-year-old Devon Burton was charged with the crime back in 2020 after crashing into a Door Dash driver who was pulled over off of the side of the road, killing the Dasher.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
MACON, GA
Ten Milledgeville residents arrested for guns and drugs

MACON, Ga. –Ten Milledgeville residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges, accused of participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of meth, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs. While serving search warrants, agents seized about 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
"An unusual year." Houston Co. fire chief reacts to another lightning strike fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Its been an unusual year" -- that's how fire chief Christopher Stoner describes the number of fires started by lightning this year. Early Sunday morning, officials say there was a call for an explosion in the backroads of Kathleen obliterating a home. Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we had some strong storms with lightning roll on through. This is one of just the many calls to fires from lightning that have been made in Houston county this year.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Fire Chief: Houston County house fire possibly caused by lightning

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Houston County early Sunday morning. Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner says crews responded to an address on Kovac Rd. around 4:46 a.m. The individual who called emergency crews reported hearing an explosion and witnessing fire...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Two injured in Baldwin County ATV accident

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are recovering Monday after a weekend ATV accident in Baldwin County. According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, crews were called to an Old Colony Farm Road address Saturday around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, first responders found one adult and one juvenile had been hurt. The adult was having issues breathing, along with hip pain. Rescuers were worried the juvenile had a broken leg.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
No injuries reported after crews fight early morning house fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb fire crews battled a house fire in East Macon Monday morning. Officials said firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Sparkle Avenue around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived, crews witnessed heavy fire conditions in the home's back left corner. Crews quickly extinguished...
MACON, GA

