Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
Man wanted in Monroe County after running from deputies following chase, crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County investigators are looking for a suspect they say escaped deputies after a chase. According to the sheriff's office, Donterious Frye was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday that ended in a crash. Just after the accident, Frye ran off. The sheriff's office is...
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
ATV stolen from home in High Falls area
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies are investigating the theft of an ATV from a home in High Falls. Investigators state that the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000cc four-wheeler was taken on August 20. The vehicle has a camouflage base and a black and green plate on the back...
Man sentenced to ten years for deadly 2020 crash in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is sentenced to 10 years for vehicular homicide following a guilty plea on Monday. 33-year-old Devon Burton was charged with the crime back in 2020 after crashing into a Door Dash driver who was pulled over off of the side of the road, killing the Dasher.
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Man claims to have accidentally discharged gun inside Georgia Walmart; 4 injured
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A man has been charged after injuring himself and three others when he claims to have accidentally discharged a firearm inside the Wal-Mart located on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy, according to police. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart...
3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
Pennsylvania man arrested after 160 mph high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An out-of-state man is in custody after a high-speed chase in Monroe County Tuesday morning. The Georgia State Patrol said that officers were notified of a request for assistance from the Dooly County Sheriff's Office about a chase around 8:42 a.m. Dooly County authorities alerted...
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Macon woman, 87, stole her wedding ring
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a murder conviction for a man found guilty of strangling an 87-year-old Macon woman and then stealing her jewelry. Aurie Bonner III was previously found guilty of the October 2012 murder of Christine Cook. Cook lived on General Lee Rd....
Ten Milledgeville residents arrested for guns and drugs
MACON, Ga. –Ten Milledgeville residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges, accused of participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of meth, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs. While serving search warrants, agents seized about 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two...
"An unusual year." Houston Co. fire chief reacts to another lightning strike fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Its been an unusual year" -- that's how fire chief Christopher Stoner describes the number of fires started by lightning this year. Early Sunday morning, officials say there was a call for an explosion in the backroads of Kathleen obliterating a home. Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we had some strong storms with lightning roll on through. This is one of just the many calls to fires from lightning that have been made in Houston county this year.
Fire Chief: Houston County house fire possibly caused by lightning
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Houston County early Sunday morning. Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner says crews responded to an address on Kovac Rd. around 4:46 a.m. The individual who called emergency crews reported hearing an explosion and witnessing fire...
Two injured in Baldwin County ATV accident
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are recovering Monday after a weekend ATV accident in Baldwin County. According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, crews were called to an Old Colony Farm Road address Saturday around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, first responders found one adult and one juvenile had been hurt. The adult was having issues breathing, along with hip pain. Rescuers were worried the juvenile had a broken leg.
Faith leader says teen killings happen too often in Macon: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
MACON, Ga. -- "We've got a lot of work to do," Reverend Jason McClendon said after the news of another Macon teen getting shot and killed. On Friday, 18-year-old JaMaya Warner was shot while driving a car. She died parking lot of a Circle K on Thomaston Road. The young woman joins eight other macon teenagers who have been murdered this year.
It 'isnt going to help': Is the Macon-Bibb panhandling ordinance effective?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) --Six days a week at four A.M., breakfast manager, Jomecia Jackson wakes up to bring home the bacon – something she says most everyone is capable of. "No I don't I don't think there is no excuse," Jackson said. To her, an honest day's work means...
No injuries reported after crews fight early morning house fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb fire crews battled a house fire in East Macon Monday morning. Officials said firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Sparkle Avenue around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived, crews witnessed heavy fire conditions in the home's back left corner. Crews quickly extinguished...
Northside High School softball team involved in bus crash while returning from game
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A school bus transporting Northside High School softball players was involved in a crash. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash on Tuesday on I-75 north near mile marker 113. The Houston County School District confirmed the crash happened on the way back from...
Macon Boys & Girls Club alum returns home to celebrate his life story being told in film
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Boys & Girls Club Carl D. Thomas Unit's very own alumnus and renowned classical composer, Roderick Cox, returned to Macon for the Georgia premiere of his documentary, Conducting Life, at the Macon Film Festival and, while he was here, stopped by to meet some of the youngsters in the King-Danforth Unit of today.
