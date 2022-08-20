ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.9 HOM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Z107.3

Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival

By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine

Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running

Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
WMTW

Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion

It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Connected Random Acts of Kindness in Maine

The story starts with a woman on her way to work. And one of the tires on her car blows out. She pulls into the nearest parking lot, and that was A&G Shooting on Center Road in Fairfield. That was a good choice. You’ll know why in a minute.
FAIRFIELD, ME
92 Moose

Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine?

You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Are Blue Lobsters Even Considered Rare in Maine at This Point?

Maine prides itself in its main delicacy: Lobster. You picture our rocky shores and immediately visions of Portland Head Light, sunrises from Acadia, and lobster boats cruising near shore with their colorful buoys and traps pop into mind. We’re known for our working wharves, local lobstermen, and top-quality cuisine featuring...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Does Maine Need Laws for Dunkin’ Locations? Redditors Think So

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all know how annoying it can be waiting in a long line when going thru a drive-thru. However, it is even more annoying when we have yet to have our cup of caffeine and are waiting in line at Dunkin' for a cup of coffee.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Tourists Are Loving Maine This Summer On TikTok

On TikTok, it’s been of summer of love here in the 207!. Sometimes I wonder if we take Maine for granted this time of year. I know personally that I don’t take full advantage of everything our state has to offer. Watching these videos made me realize that I need to get off my butt and enjoy what is left of summer.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

