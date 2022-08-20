ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Daily

Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Real friendships never expire

Anyone who has lived in Happy Valley longer than, oh, let’s say at least 10 years, knows exactly what I’m talking about. For some, it could be only a couple of years, but the result is usually the same. Long-lasting friendships in a resort community are as fleeting...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father

Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Your Robot Overlords

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Lousy work on Grand Avenue in Eagle

The town of Eagle really should have striped the newly paved roadway on U.S. Highway 6 after the school year started. That way the elementary kids could have made it an art project. It would have been better than what is there now. This is the poorest striping job I...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront

Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?

Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Dow: The joys of camping

There are a few activities we do once a year — bowling, hiking Shrine Pass (now that’s a keeper), boating (rather sitting in inner-tubes drinking beer around anchored boats with our son and his friends who use their jet skis to buy more beer), and camping, … whether we like it or not.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Recreation Center adjusts pool operating hours due to short staffing

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, the Avon Recreation Center pool area hours will be adjusted due to short staffing. The pool will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will also close one hour earlier at 7 p.m. each day. These adjusted hours will be in effect at least through Friday, Sept. 30. The steam room and sauna will remain open during normal operating hours.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity: A home is the foundation for everything

Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman’s recent School Views column about moving forward together got me thinking. It so eloquently summed up the level of collaboration and stick-to-it-ness required to persevere, and even thrive, in spite of all the challenges of late — including the lingering impacts of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economy, and supply chain issues.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail chef shares grilling tips for fish

Sunshine, warmth, friends and family: It’s grill-time. Though there are many year-round grillers — those dedicated citizens who step outside in freezing temps and tend whatever is sizzling away on the grates — summer and fall bring everyone to the open flame. We eschew the long braises and slow cookery of winter’s traditional ingredient lineup, and instead focus on the seeming miracle of ripe produce that needs only a glance of heat and some simple seasoning to shine. And though burgers might be the de facto choice to center the plate, fish is just as easy — and epitomizes the lightness of the season.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

