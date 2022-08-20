Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
tampabeacon.com
Friday Night Roundup: Preseason action around Tampa Bay
TAMPA – If you were jonesing for some high school football action and were willing to withstand the weather, you got your fair share of it this past Thursday and Friday nights. Preseason games took placethroughout Hillsborough County and beyond we have your final recaps and scores from Friday night.
Bay News 9
Lakewood's Coach Moore has the NFL bling, but he wants a championship high school program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Practices are loud at Lakewood High School. There’s regular loud. And then there is Coach Cory Moore loud. On the field, he’s in his element. And there’s not much that can stop this coach. “Nothing like a high school practice,” Moore said. “This...
cltampa.com
Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations
Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
The Laker/Lutz News
Schools get turf fields
This offseason, turf fields were installed at several Hillsborough County high schools, including Freedom and Gaither. Other schools, such as Steinbrenner and Wharton already had turf fields. In total, 15 of the 28 public schools in Hillsborough have artificial turf fields, while over the next few years, all schools will...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County civil rights leader Rev. Watson Haynes dies at 69
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Rev. Watson Haynes II, a civil rights pillar, who made a huge impact throughout the Tampa Bay region, passed away over the weekend, according to his family. Rev. Haynes was a political, faith and civil rights leader in Pinellas County, and we are told he passed...
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
Bay News 9
Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
VIDEO: Florida Man Beats Off Gator To Survive Attack
It has been the summer of the dang gator. I'm sick of them. It is literally every single day. In Alabama, Florida, Louisiana this summer it is like they are taking over the south. Now, firefighter J.C. La Verde is the latest to face off with a gator. J.C. was...
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that another
thegabber.com
Gulfport Author Wins ALA Award, Conjures Old New Orleans
Being a teenager is hard enough without hurricanes, spiteful aunts, and or murderous ghosts. But these – along with fitting in and finding love – are all in a day’s work for 15-year-old Gabrielle, protagonist of Nikki Marsh’s self-published debut young adult novel, “The Juju Girl” (2021).
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
floridainsider.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
thegabber.com
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Aug. 25-28
Saturday, Aug. 27: Electric Soul Therapy, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Pink Streets, 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Yammay Live, 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Pink Streets Duo with KymKym, 6:30 p.m. Sumitra Espresso Lounge+. 2838 Beach Blvd. S. Thursday, Aug. 25: Sunny...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers
Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
Cat dies in St. Pete house fire
A cat died in a St. Petersburg house fire on Tuesday morning.
