Saint Petersburg, FL

tampabeacon.com

Friday Night Roundup: Preseason action around Tampa Bay

TAMPA – If you were jonesing for some high school football action and were willing to withstand the weather, you got your fair share of it this past Thursday and Friday nights. Preseason games took placethroughout Hillsborough County and beyond we have your final recaps and scores from Friday night.
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
The Laker/Lutz News

Schools get turf fields

This offseason, turf fields were installed at several Hillsborough County high schools, including Freedom and Gaither. Other schools, such as Steinbrenner and Wharton already had turf fields. In total, 15 of the 28 public schools in Hillsborough have artificial turf fields, while over the next few years, all schools will...
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
Bay News 9

Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
thegabber.com

Gulfport Author Wins ALA Award, Conjures Old New Orleans

Being a teenager is hard enough without hurricanes, spiteful aunts, and or murderous ghosts. But these – along with fitting in and finding love – are all in a day’s work for 15-year-old Gabrielle, protagonist of Nikki Marsh’s self-published debut young adult novel, “The Juju Girl” (2021).
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
thegabber.com

Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Aug. 25-28

Saturday, Aug. 27: Electric Soul Therapy, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Pink Streets, 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Yammay Live, 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Pink Streets Duo with KymKym, 6:30 p.m. Sumitra Espresso Lounge+. 2838 Beach Blvd. S. Thursday, Aug. 25: Sunny...
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers

Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
