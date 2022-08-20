Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
26th Annual Trio of Gardens with Keep Midland Beautiful
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Occidental Petroleum, The Morrow Family Foundation, Karmen and Billy Bryant, ConocoPhillips, Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd, Republic Services and SM Energy present the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens benefiting Keep Midland Beautiful. Participants can view three of Midland’s most beautiful gardens and learn from Master Gardeners...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD Fire Safety Tech loses home to fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -“I do this for a living and it’s not going to happen to me,” thought MISD’s Fire Safety Tech Joe Lopez. After working for over 20 years in fire safety and spending the last 15 years as a fire code official and licensed fire equipment technician, Lopez never imagined his work would one day hit so close to home.
cbs7.com
CBS7 remembers Coach Gary Gaines
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Legendary Permian Coach Gary Gaines has died at the age of 73. CBS7 took time Monday night to remember Coach Gaines, and exchange their stories.
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Midland College hosting welcome week for students
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time in two years, Midland College is celebrating the start of the fall semester with in-person activities and events. “Because of the COVID pandemic, for the past two fall semesters, most of our ‘Welcome Week’ events have been virtual,” Taneekwa Hurdle, Student Activities coordinator, explained. “Now, thankfully, we are able to have several ‘in-person’ activities on campus to not only welcome students to the beginning of this academic year, but also celebrate Midland College’s 50th anniversary.”
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy takes down Monahans in four sets
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Monahans in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. Watch the video above for highlights of the Rebels victory.
cbs7.com
Odessa veteran turns 100
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not every day a West Texan turns 100 years old. Monday an Odessa nursing home was able to celebrate that milestone for one of their residents. Everyone was excited to celebrate and honor 100-year-old World War II veteran Albert Fino. Fino is a resident...
Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Permian Basin MPO discuss new loop around Midland-Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Loop 338 surrounds Odessa and Loop 250 surrounds Midland, soon there may be a new outer loop around Midland and Odessa. Tuesday, at Odessa College, the third townhall meeting was held for The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization to hear what West Texans have to say about how the loop can benefit the area.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
Is Midland Odessa Getting A Mega LOOP Around Both Cities?
From Loop to Loop and apparently BEYOND! Here in the Permian Basin, we've got Loop 250 in Midland and Loop 338 in Odessa. But, what if we had a 'Mega' Loop that went around both cities? That's exactly what the focus of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Organization was when they met Tuesday at Odessa College.
Car show at Odessa College benefits local students
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Heavy police presence near Hays Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There is a heavy police presence reported near Hays Elementary School in Odessa Wednesday morning. Very little information was given from Odessa Police officials on what happened. Viewer photos from the scene show many OPD units in the roadway in a nearby neighborhood. Mike Adkins with...
Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa
Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
Remembering Buddy Hale: Former students talk love for Permian HS Vice Principal
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately known as “Mr. Mojo.” Buddy Hale passed away on Saturday, August 20th, from cancer. He was 70. There is a large consensus that the former Permian High School Vice Principal deeply cared for a lot of people. His positive influence radiated. He […]
cbs7.com
Midland ISD works to prevent student vaping
MISD, Texas (KOSA) - As schools are back in session, some students might be peer pressured to vape. Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes is a national organization that works to prevent kids from using tobacco at a young age. This organization’s main goal is to help kids and parents see signs...
MySanAntonio
How to save on school supplies by tapping into Midland community
It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. Tony Stamas, President/CEO of the Midland Business Alliance, is encouraging parents and families of school-aged children to shop local by visiting the online business directory before kids hit the books and families shop the stores.
cbs7.com
Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech hosted car show to raise scholarship funds
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 75 years, Odessa College has helped the next generation of students try to achieve their career goals. Odessa College had a car show this weekend to help raise funds for the Sewell Auto Tech scholarship to bring more students into the auto tech field.
Permian football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in […]
Comments / 0