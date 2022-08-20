Read full article on original website
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned
While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves
Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Veteran pass-catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers
We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Could Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's 15-year run without a losing record end in 2022?
Since taking over Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching duties in 2007, Mike Tomlin has helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances, including a championship win in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Steelers haven't been back to the title game in over a decade, Tomlin has always had the team in the mix, as evidenced by his remarkable streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing record.
Former Giants WR Hakeem Nicks selling Super Bowl XLVI ring
Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was one of the true heroes of the club's famous Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots in February 2012. Nicks, a first-round selection from the 2009 NFL Draft, recorded a game-high 10 catches for 109 yards in a contest that saw Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw accidentally score the title-winning touchdown with under a minute to play in regulation. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady nearly connected on what would've been a walk-off Hail-Mary pass, but it wasn't to be.
Former UCF Knight Shaquem Griffin Retires from NFL
That’s one heck of a ride for a young man that many naysayers said could not make it in college football, let alone the NFL. Griffin proved them wrong, just like UCF did while Griffin was in Orlando with the undefeated 2017 season. During his time as a Knight,...
3 big winners, 3 big losers from Falcons loss to Jets
The Falcons Monday night preseason game against the Jets was essentially two different games. Atlanta led 16-0 at one point before surrendering 24 straight points to New York. The first half was fantastic for the good guys, and the second half was the exact opposite, which gives the perfect opportunity for a winners and losers exercise from the Falcons loss to the Jets.
NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent
The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
Sammy Watkins believes Aaron Rodgers is on 'another level' than Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are both incredible quarterbacks, but one wide receiver privileged to play with both of them thinks the Green Bay Packers stud is better. A video was posted on the Packers’ official website showing analyst Larry McCarren interviewing Sammy Watkins. Watkins played on the Chiefs with Mahomes from 2018-2020. The receiver is entering his first season with Green Bay.
Chiefs Waive Three Players
Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Bears Cut Five Players
Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
