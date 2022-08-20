ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions

By Mary Papenfuss
 4 days ago
National Republican Senatorial Committee funds declined to just $28.4 million by the end of June.

A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final stretch of Senate races across the U.S.

“If they were a corporation, the CEO would be fired,” a national Republican consultant working on Senate races told the newspaper, referring to the committee.

“There needs to be an audit or investigation because we’re not gonna take the Senate now and this money has been squandered,” added the consultant, who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity. “It’s a rip-off.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the NRSC, has been attacked by Republicans for featuring himself in ads and releasing a policy agenda that caused trouble for the GOP, leading to quips that “NRSC” stands for “National Rick Scott Committee.”

NRSC funds had reportedly reached $173 million this election cycle but were already down to $28.4 million by the end of June.

The committee spent more than $12 million on American Express credit card payments with an unclear purpose, along with $13 million for consultants and $9 million on debt payments, the Post said.

Now, a number of Republican candidates are struggling to raise money ahead of the general elections in November.

“It’s surprising and says a lot about the Republican brand that their candidates have struggled to raise money,” J.B. Poersch, the president of the Democratic-allied Senate Majority PAC, told the Post.

“With extreme candidates and extreme positions, maybe Republican donors are finding these candidates are out of step with where they are,” he said. “Maybe voters are feeling the same way.”

just one
4d ago

So many millions disappeared, especially the last year of Trump’s administration, he was throwing taxpayers money anywhere and everywhere because he had lied about Covid and how deadly it was, he was giving money to people Jared said would provide masks, there never was a company that could, but I would bet anything that it went to one of Trump’s or Kushner’s businesses.

Seen too much
4d ago

Ha Ha Ha just follow the money it went to TRUMP'S lawyers and offshore accounts. THE GRIFT HAS CAUGHT UP TO YOU.

Carlito Countdemonet Douyon
4d ago

Trust Rick "Skeletor" Scott with your cash will never ends well. Ask Florida how he wasted our Everglade Fund and Citixen Insurance money?

