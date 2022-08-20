ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest Texas counties in 2053, study finds

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Yqzh_0hOiL4p400

(NEXSTAR) – A withering July gave a preview of the sustained, dangerously hot temperatures that will become increasingly common in Texas over the next three decades, according to a new study.

In 2023, 8.1 million Americans living in 50 counties will experience temperatures of at least 125 degrees, the highest classification on the National Weather Service’s Heat Index – “Extreme Danger,” according to nonprofit First Street Foundation’s peer-reviewed model .

Three decades later, the same model shows that climate change will cause 1,023 counties – home to 107.6 million people – to see temperatures rise above 125 degrees.

One of the world’s largest moths has been spotted in the US for the first time

The study found that “dangerous” days with a heat index exceeding 100 degrees occur more often in the southern half of the contiguous U.S., but especially in Florida and Texas. Starr County, Texas, topped all others in 2022 with 109 days above the threshold.

Rank County Days above 100°F in 2023 Days above 100°F in 2053
1. Starr 109 131
2. Zapata 109 130
3. Brooks 104 128
4. Hidalgo 101 126
5. Kenedy 96 122
6. Cameron 94 121
7 . Willacy 93 119
8. Jim Hogg 96 119
9. Kleberg 91 117
10. McMullen 95 117
( First Street Foundation )

The model takes into account a number of factors including land surface temperatures, tree and other canopy cover, the presence of concrete and other impervious surfaces and the proximity to water. Researchers built the model under an established warming scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions reach their peak around 2040 and then begin to decline.

“Increasing temperatures are broadly discussed as averages, but the focus should be on the extension of the extreme tail events expected in a given year,” said Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street Foundation. “We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125°F and the results will be dire.”

The so-called “extreme heat belt” will include Northern Texas and states bordering the Gulf, stretching north to Illinois, Indiana, and even up to Wisconsin.

Preventing deaths from worsening heat

In July, days after nearly half the country — 154.6 million people — sweated through a blistering heat wave , the Biden Administration unveiled heat.gov , which includes maps, forecasts and health advice. The government can’t lower temperatures in the short-term, but it can shrink heat’s death toll, officials said.

“July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth and summers are getting hotter and deadlier,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad. “The annual average temperature of the contiguous U.S. has already warmed over the past few decades and is projected to rise by 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit (2.8 to 5 degrees Celsius) by the end of this century.”

But officials said even though heat is the No. 1 weather killer , and warming is worsening, deaths can still be prevented. That’s the purpose of the website.

North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello said, “extreme heat is one of our greatest challenges as a county and I’m glad to see the interagency cooperation.”

It’s important that the website shows that heat isn’t just a problem for today “but in the future,” Dello said.

Given warming trends, this summer with its widespread heat waves “is likely to be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives,” Raimondo said. “That’s a pretty scary thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Earth, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
City
Zapata, TX
Local
Florida Government
KTEN.com

Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties

(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

New dinosaur tracks uncovered in Texas after severe drought dries up river

New dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in Texas due to a severe drought that dried up a river. The new tracks, found at Dinosaur Valley State Park, had been buried under layers of sediment.The park is located southwest of Dallas. Many parts of Texas have experienced severe drought this summer. The park, where visitors can observe dinosaur tracks and other wildlife and camp has been under a "burn ban effect" – meaning no fires allowed, due to the drought."Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#National Weather Service#Greenhouse Gas#Americans#First Street Foundation#Brooks 104#Hidalgo
KHOU

Heavy downpours this afternoon

HOUSTON — A lingering boundary across southeast Texas has produced a downpour threat that today has led to flash flooding in some parts of the viewing area. A moisture-rich tropical atmosphere is enabling rainfall rates of one to two inches or more in some of these downpours that can easily overwhelm drainage basins.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?

HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
TEXAS STATE
cbs17

USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A federal program is working to provide greater connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural areas within San Saba and Lampasas counties. “Because of the pandemic, we saw where we had big pockets of this country that are not connected to internet,”...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy