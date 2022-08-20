ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matador, TX

Expectations remain the same for young Motley County football squad

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
You don't simply replace a record-breaking running back like Jake Richards. Nor do you easily fill the void left by the most successful senior class in team history.

Mike Bigham knows plenty of what the Motley County football team has lost. The two state championship game appearances in three years highlight perhaps the best stretch the program's ever had, sans title wins. Those seniors are now gone, giving way to a new group of Matadors looking to build off the legacy they left behind.

And that is a tall enough task in and of itself. Add in the fact that the rest of the team is mostly underclassmen, the challenge is apparent to Bigham.

"Just after having that big class come through. ... having them as freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, and then when you empty out a big class and roll into a very young class, you just start all over," Bigham said.

Just one senior — center Colin Glass — occupies the Matador roster for 2022. Glass is a big kid — 6-foot-4, 300 pounds — a rarity in the six-man ranks. But who Glass is blocking for, and who he's snapping to, will be completely different.

Kadyn Roys is the lone returning starter for the Matadors. Playing as the quarterback previously, Roys will be moved to the tailback position to allow the team's most veteran offensive weapon the freedom to do what he needs to to get the offense moving.

That's a significant change from Motley County's system the last few years.

"It's a little different than lining up and running over everybody," Bigham said. "A little different than what we've done in the past 15 years."

Bigham called this the youngest team he's had in his 17-year career, and the youngest he'll ever put on the field. That's the double-edged sword of senior-heavy classes that have good numbers. When they're gone, it's hard to replace them.

Sophomores Jason Richards and Aiden Fisk are expected to take some of the load off of Roys in the offense at running back and tight end, respectively. However, Bigham knows it's going to take some time for everybody to gel, get comfortable in their roles with the team.

"Just the age of these young men, it's just gonna take a while to develop," Bigham said. "We just don't get a lot of transfer kids moving in or anything like that. We're developing ours, which is a good thing. We enjoy that."

Despite the young team, the Matadors will continue to focus on the same expectations as always.

"Running them through what we do and our beliefs and our culture and all that stuff that we always preach to these guys, none of that's changed," Bigham said. "It's just the dynamics of the whole thing. It's the same. It's just bringing guys along. ...seeing them do good things, motivating them through those tough times."

The hope of Bigham is that the young Matadors start hitting their stride by the time district rolls around. That will be especially tough with the always-difficult non-district schedule Motley County will once again play this season.

"It's definitely something that you always thing about when you have as young a football team as we have," Bigham said. "But I just feel like our program has been established for too long for kids to just break. We've been really blessed and fortunate. You know, 16 years in a row we've made the state playoffs, so it's something they know they're supposed to do."

Motley County Matadors

Head coach — Mike Bigham

2021 records — 14-1 overall, 4-0 in district

Base offense — T

Base defense — 3-2

Returning lettermen — 8

Returning off./def. starters — 1/1

Top returners — Kadyn Roys, Jr., TB/LB; Colin Glass, Sr., C; Jason Richards, So., RB; Aiden Fisk, So., TE.

2022 schedule

* denotes District 5-1A Division II game

Aug. 25 — vs. Ira at Jayton, 8 p.m.

Sept. 2 — vs. Knox City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 — vs. Spur, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Crowell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. Kress, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. Bowie Gold-Burg at Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — vs. Guthrie, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 21 — at Jayton, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 28 — at Patton Springs, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 4 — vs. Aspermont, 7:30 p.m.*

Comments / 0

