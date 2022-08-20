Read full article on original website
Timothy Norman Cardoso
3d ago
He had the good fortune of dying a natural death while he took the lives of 13 or more people. He was diabolical.
Reply
7
RaidersRaider1
3d ago
this the reason we voted for the death penalty we don't need to be paying for murderers
Reply(1)
6
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide
VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
KTVU FOX 2
Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after guilty plea
NAPA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what police...
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Medical issue delays court hearing in Sunnyvale cold case killing of Karen Stitt
Hawaiian resident Gary Ramirez, 75, was flown to the Bay Area Saturday after he was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of raping and killing a 15-year-old Palo Alto girl in 1982, police said Monday. Almost 40 years ago, Palo Alto High School student Karen Stitt was dropped off...
KTVU FOX 2
California set to be 1st state to limit prosecutors' ability to use rap lyrics as evidence
California set to be 1st state to limit prosecutors' ability to use rap lyrics as evidence. California is set to be the first state in the country to enact a law that will limit prosecutors’ ability to use rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. Assembly Bill 2799 will require a pre-trial hearing to determine if the lyrics are relevant to the case.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
KTVU FOX 2
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Dentist killed in attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed after parking in Oakland's Little Saigon in what police described as an attempted robbery. Dr. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in Oakland's Chinatown, was attacked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. Surveillance...
KTVU FOX 2
Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond shootings: Gun violence claims 2 lives, leaves a 65-year-old injured
RICHMOND, Calif. - Gun violence claimed two lives and injured a third person in Richmond on Monday. At about 4 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Fifth Street and MacDonald Avenue in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood. Investigators said a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland AAPI leaders demand action after latest deadly shooting
Oakland - Oakland Chinatown leaders demanded action Tuesday in the wake of the latest deadly shooting involving a victim of Asian descent. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in the heart of Chinatown, was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday near 5th Ave. and East 11th St. in the Little Saigon neighborhood east of Lake Merritt. Her boyfriend was with her at the time.
KTVU FOX 2
Man sent to hospital after police shooting in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was transported to a hospital after a police shooting in Fairfield late Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Fairfield Police Department said reported the incident around 4:43 p.m. and said officers were at the scene where the shooting occurred. The department said officers will be at...
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland with blunt force trauma
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police on Sunday investigated a homicide they believe happened early in the morning in East Oakland. Officers responded to a report of a man down on the 2100 block of 90th Ave. and found a man with blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Wood Street homeless encampment deadline comes and goes
Oakland, California - Oakland was facing a short deadline from Gov. Newsom to either do something about the nagging Wood Street homeless encampment or lose millions in state assistance going forward. So, what, if anything, has happened?. Tuesday morning bought yet another fire at the long-festering wound on Oakland called...
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
KTVU FOX 2
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California’s largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
Comments / 29