Maine State

PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
observer-me.com

Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter

DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
DEXTER, ME
WMTW

New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Deer#Bears#Maine Dot#The Portland Press Herald
WMTW

Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Some Maine communities break rainfall records

Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running

Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival

By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

How you can get free CNA training in Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
94.3 WCYY

NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion

It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
MAINE STATE
Field & Stream

Straight Talk from a Maine Deer Guide on Tracking and Still-Hunting Big-Woods Bucks

Randy Flannery has been hunting the big woods of northern Maine since boyhood. Like other noted whitetail hunters from the Northeast, Flannery was taught to track and still-hunt bucks by his grandfather, father, and uncles, then went on to start guiding hunters while only in his 20s. Flannery’s Wilderness Escape Outfitters near Danforth, Maine, offers excellent fishing and bear hunting, but come November, Flannery turns to his main passion, guiding hunters to the big-bodied bucks that have made Maine famous. Here are his thoughts about hunting and guiding for wilderness whitetails.
MAINE STATE
