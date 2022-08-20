Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
WMTW
Maine agency that guarantees right to counsel for the poor says it can no longer do so
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Commission on Indigent Legal Services is sounding the alarm that it urgently needs more funding to provide lawyers for all criminal defendants who cannot afford one. Maine is the only state that does not employ public defenders, instead relying on a network of private...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
More than a fridge: Cold storage facility to keep shipped goods (and money) in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The International Marine Terminal in Portland is an intensely busy worksite that few get to see. Andrew Haines showed NEWS CENTER Maine around the massive working waterfront. As executive vice president of Eimskip USA, the shipping company that operates in the terminal, he’s excited to have new neighbors.
Fall Meteor Showers That Will Light Up The Night Sky Over Maine
Fall ushers in the season of pumpkin spice everything, Bean Boots become everyday footwear, flannel isn't just for lazy Sundays, falling leaves and falling stars. Fall Meteor Showers That Will Light Up The Night Sky Over Maine. Fall is an active season for meteor showers. It's also the last few...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
WMTW
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
WPFO
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
mainepublic.org
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
Southern Maine sees significant rain on Monday
MAINE, USA — Too much of a good thing quickly turned into severe weather Monday evening. Welcome rain to help put a dent in the drought in southern Maine quickly escalated to a flash flood warning for York County. It's the most rain for Kennebunk in more than two...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
WMTW
How you can get free CNA training in Maine
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion
It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
Straight Talk from a Maine Deer Guide on Tracking and Still-Hunting Big-Woods Bucks
Randy Flannery has been hunting the big woods of northern Maine since boyhood. Like other noted whitetail hunters from the Northeast, Flannery was taught to track and still-hunt bucks by his grandfather, father, and uncles, then went on to start guiding hunters while only in his 20s. Flannery’s Wilderness Escape Outfitters near Danforth, Maine, offers excellent fishing and bear hunting, but come November, Flannery turns to his main passion, guiding hunters to the big-bodied bucks that have made Maine famous. Here are his thoughts about hunting and guiding for wilderness whitetails.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0