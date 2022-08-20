ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Greenaway
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze Free Online

Cast: John Ingle Rob Paulsen Thomas Dekker Anndi McAfee Jeff Bennett. When the dinosaur families get trapped in a valley by an ice storm, one family of "spike tail" dinosaurs volunteers to leave since they consume more food than the others. Meanwhile, the young dinos and a new adult dinosaur named Mr. Thicknose, head out to bring back their friend Spike, who has left his friends to be with members of his own species.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream American Hangman Free Online

Cast: Donald Sutherland Vincent Kartheiser Oliver Dennis Paul Braunstein Matt Baram. An unidentified man posts a live feed on social media showing that he has kidnapped two strangers and intends to kill one before the day is out. His intention is to hold a capital 'trial' online. As the authorities recognize what's happening, it becomes apparent that the online public is going to act as judge and jury.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Perdiamoci di vista Free Online

Cast: Carlo Verdone Asia Argento Aldo Maccione Anita Bartolucci Angelo Bernabucci. Comic tale of a cynical TV star's slow-combustion romance with a young paraplegic. Perdiamoci di vista is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pillow Book#Rakuten Tv#Pillow#Espn#Linus Movies#Entertain#Hulu Live Tv#National Geographic#Hbo Max
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Madea's Big Happy Family Free Online

Cast: Tyler Perry Loretta Devine Shad Moss Cassi Davis Shannon Kane. When Shirley, Madea's niece, receives distressing news about her health, the only thing she wants is her family gathered around her. However, Shirley's three adult children are too preoccupied with their own troubled lives to pay attention to their mother. It is up to Madea, with the help of rowdy Aunt Bam, to bring the clan together and help Shirley deal with her crisis.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online

Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Beethoven's Christmas Adventure Free Online

Cast: Curtis Armstrong Tom Arnold John Cleese Kim Rhodes Kyle Massey. A Christmas elf accidentally takes off in Santa's sleigh, crash lands in a small town, and loses the magic toy bag. Beethoven must rescue the elf, recover the bag from greedy crooks, and return the sleigh to Santa in time to save Christmas.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’

House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut

Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy